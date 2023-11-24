Cascades once again recognized for its social and environmental commitment

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, is proud to add four honours to its list of accolades. In addition to being named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by The Globe and Mail for the 4th year in a row, the Company was awarded  the Prix Prospère Employeur Innovant from the Conseil du patronat du Québec and the Prix Engagement communautaire during the 14th Envirolys gala presented by the Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec (CETEQ), and was also recognized for the 13th consecutive year as the most responsible brand according to Quebecers, as measured by the 2023 Baromètre de la consommation responsable.

"We're proud and humbled to receive these honours, which recognize our continuous efforts to improve our social and environmental footprint. These acknowledgements reinforce our commitment and motivate us to go even further in our efforts to support our customers and the communities in which we operate," stated Mario Plourde, President and CEO. "Cascades is a sustainable company today because its founders, notably Bernard Lemaire who, sadly, passed away recently, instilled these principles from day one, leaving us with a rich heritage committed to deep values of respect," he adds.

Mediacorp Canada's Top 100 Employers in Canada are chosen on the basis of a comparison with employers in similar industries and regions, and of similar sizes, across eight key areas relating to work conditions and environment. Cascades stands out in particular for its work environment (flexible hours, services available in the workplace), training and skills development programs, and community involvement initiatives.

The Prix Prospère Employeur Innovant, awarded by the Conseil du patronat du Québec, celebrates Cascades' culture and inspiring human resources management practices. In particular, the jury was impressed by the new flexible and innovative benefits program that was launched at the beginning of the year.

Cascades was awarded the Prix Engagement communautaire by the Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec (CETEQ) for its employees' involvement in numerous organizations and its commitment to environmental awareness and education. 

Lastly, the Baromètre de la consommation responsable is a study published annually by the Observatoire de la consommation responsable (OCR), a research unit at the Université du Québec à Montréal's School of Management Sciences. The study presents major consumption trends while describing purchasing motivators and barriers. When it comes to responsible brands, Cascades is the name most raised by consumers—and this has been the case since consumers were first surveyed on the matter 13 years ago.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

