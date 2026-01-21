Cascades ranks among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations for the seventh year in a row

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of environmentally friendly packaging and hygiene products, is proud to announce that for the seventh year in a row, it has been ranked one of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights. In addition to placing 34th worldwide, it still leads the pack in the Containers and Packaging industry and ranks third in the Materials sector. This recognition, announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlights the work of companies that contribute to a sustainable economy.

Companies that generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2024 were analyzed by Corporate Knights, based mainly on their revenue from responsible sources and their investments fostering positive sustainability outcomes. Cascades stood out for its significant share of revenue from products made from recycled or certified fibers, as well as by its investments dedicated to the environment and sustainable development.

Cascades soared through the ranks, rising from 59th place in 2025 to 34th place in 2026. This achievement reflects its business strategy's focus on sustainability and its teams' ongoing work.

"This year, we've focused exclusively on what portion of each business is actually making the world more sustainable. We put particular emphasis on momentum and speed of improvement, given the growing urgency around not just carbon emissions, but the many ways in which business activity is outstripping our planet's carrying capacity," noted Toby Heaps, Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Knights.

Based on a rigorous and transparent methodology, this ranking serves as an independent confirmation of the leadership of companies like Cascades in sustainable development, both within their sector and globally. It also provides valuable insights into performance on the criteria assessed. According to Corporate Knights, "among the Global 100 companies, roughly 60% of both investments and revenues qualified as sustainable for 2026. In contrast, only 13% of investments and 17% of revenues were sustainable across the full universe of large companies assessed. As a group, the Global 100 companies outperformed their global peers in financial returns."

"We are honoured to once again rank among the world's most responsible companies," said President and CEO Hugues Simon. "As we develop our fifth sustainable development plan for 2026–2030, this recognition drives us to strengthen our commitments and keep making sustainability a core part of our business strategy. We will continue working to reduce our footprint and that of our customers."

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,500 talented people across a network of nearly 65 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research company. Its media division publishes the award-winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Global 100

Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world's most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasizes the impact of a company's core products and services. It is the best-performing global sustainability index (ticker: CKG100), with more than 10 years of history.

All publicly traded companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue are assessed across three sustainable economy key performance indicators, including percentage of sustainable revenue and percentage of sustainable investment. Companies engaging in "red flag" activities such as thermal coal, blocking climate policy and deforestation are disqualified.

The Global 100 methodology illuminates the "say-do" gap. Only those companies making sustainable solutions a core part of their business offerings, and allocating meaningful investments to this goal, make the grade.

