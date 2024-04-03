Cascades to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

News provided by

Cascades Inc.

03 Apr, 2024, 15:43 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 9, 2024, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:                                           

9:00 am ET



Dial-in number:                           

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived):     

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or  
https://app.webinar.net/Xdjz5Ok5vYZ



Replay:                                         

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)

Access code # 655937 (until June 9, 2024)

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Also from this source

Cascades is celebrating its 60th anniversary today

Cascades is celebrating its 60th anniversary today

KINGSEY FALLS, QC , March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is delighted to be celebrating its 60th anniversary today. Hundreds of Cascades employees...

Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Results in Tissue Papers business drives stronger annual performance KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics