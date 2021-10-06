Case Knives Launches Everyday Carry Category, Tapping New Outdoor Consumer, at Retail Now

BRADFORD, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company, a leading manufacturer of premium knives, is bringing its 130-year brand legacy to modern everyday carry (EDC), an entirely new category for the brand. Now available at retail and online today, Case has introduced two modern options – the Marilla™ and Kinzua™ -- precision-built and crafted for today's doers and the new genre of outdoor enthusiasts. Case recently earned the prestigious BLADE® Magazine "American-Made Knife of the Year®" Award for the Marilla.

Kinzua, Marilla

"This category introduction is an important milestone for Case Knives," said Brent Tyler, AVP of Marketing at Case. "The Case brand has maintained deep roots in the outdoor enthusiast community for decades, but with our new Marilla and the Kinzua knives, we are now engaging with an outdoor consumer looking for more versatile, one-handed opening knives with modern materials and styling. These knives combine expertise perfected over generations with a modern design that meets the needs of today's trends in everyday carrying. Each is assembled by Case artisans in the same Bradford, Pennsylvania factory where our traditional pocket knives are made."

The Marilla and the Kinzua, named after local landmarks in the Bradford area, incorporate contemporary materials like high quality S35VN stainless steel blades and anodized handles that can stand up to the rigors of hard work. Each Case EDC knife is engineered with a lightweight aluminum handle and one-handed flipper opening for quick and reliable deployment. The Marilla has a Drop Point blade with a rounded belly for longer cuts, while the Kinzua features a Tanto blade that maintains its thickness to the point, making it a perfect tool for fine, precise cuts.

Both available in black, red and blue handle colors, the Marilla retails for $165 and the Kinzua for $140. The knives are available now at Case retailers and online at caseknives.com.

The Case brand is an icon of uncompromised American quality, built upon generations that have made knives under the brand for more than 130 years. From traditional pocket and sporting knives made for outdoor adventure to other specialty knives, Case carefully crafts its knives with proven materials, including premium steel blades and rich, natural handles. In addition, Case employs a unique blade tang stamping system that has turned it into one of the most collected American knife brands.

ABOUT W.R. CASE & SONS CUTLERY COMPANY

W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company is an American manufacturer of premium knives that are built on a reputation of quality and perseverance. Based in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Case's offerings cover a wide range of product categories, from traditional folding pocket knives to fixed blade sporting knives and modern everyday carry knives. Since 1889, Case branded knives have been built with integrity for people of integrity, and that legacy continues today. Case is owned by Zippo Manufacturing Company, makers of the world famous Zippo® windproof lighter. Call (800) 523-6350 or visit caseknives.com for more information; you can also follow Case (@WRCase) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE W .R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company

Related Links

http://www.caseknives.com

