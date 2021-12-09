Case Study - Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy Increases Sign Company's Website Traffic by 65

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's day and age, small businesses know that they need a website and online presence in order to secure new customers. After all, a website is where consumers go to learn more about the business, and decide if that business is the right choice for them. Having a website is a must, but it's just the first step. If that website isn't visible and showing up organically for search terms, no one will find it.

In this case study , Marketing 360® multi-channel marketing strategy helped a local sign company drive and increase high-quality traffic to their website. With the help of their team at Marketing 360, this local Colorado small business saw just how much of an impact a multi-channel marketing strategy could have on growing their business.

In 2021, through content marketing, they've seen hundreds of thousands of impressions, thousands of clicks, and nearly 200 conversions, almost all of which came from organic search. When comparing their organic results to 2020, their content marketing strategy led to a 34% increase in clicks and engagement, a 13% increase in conversions, a 65% increase in overall website visits, and a 49% increase in new website visits.

The strategy? With the help of their Marketing Success Manager and Content Marketing Specialist at Marketing 360, they drove traffic to their website and increased organic rankings by optimizing their website with relevant keywords to their business, created content-rich landing pages, regularly added blogs to their website with helpful information, and leveraged social media to help their blog posts reach even further.

Content marketing is a huge piece of any digital marketing strategy, and the team at Marketing 360 was eager and ready to help this local business see success.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 multi-channel marketing strategy makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. Since 2011, the Marketing 360 multi-channel marketing strategy and platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

