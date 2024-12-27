CASEKOO Unveils New X Series Phone Cases with Enchanting "RoseParade" Theme

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CASEKOO a trailblazer in premium smartphone accessories, is proud to announce the unveiling of its highly anticipated new X Series phone cases, breathing new life into the smartphone accessories market. These special-edition products feature a unique "RoseParade" theme, masterfully combining the brand's innovative concept with the romantic vibe of the holiday season. Customers are invited to immerse themselves in the amorous atmosphere of the Rose Parade, showcasing a garden of flowers that captures an enchanting selection of charming, playful, and romantic designs, celebrating the magic and splendor of the holiday season.

With a deep understanding of consumers' desires for both style and emotional expression, CASEKOO's design team has meticulously crafted a collection of phone cases that exude irresistible charm. Each design is reminiscent of a blooming flower, each with its own unique emotion and narrative. These cases invite customers to celebrate the festive joy of roses and step into the magical world of a rose-themed celebration.

Within just one week of its release in China, the product garnered exceptional feedback, with live-stream sales reaching record highs. In addition, over 50 prominent influencers shared their reviews of the phone case last week, further boosting its popularity. This success is a testament of CASEKOO's years of dedication and effort. Over the past decade, CASEKOO has achieved remarkable growth, amassing a global user base of 17 million and expanding its presence to more than 20 countries. This expansion represents a natural evolution for the brand, building on its proven expertise in impact protection while offering new customization opportunities beyond the traditional series.

Being a prominent leader in the premium smartphone accessories market, CASEKOO's accessories seamlessly blend practicality with ornamental value. The Magic Stand, featured on the back of the accessory, is a patented ring stand developed by CASEKOO. It is designed to integrate effortlessly into the phone case while retaining strong magnetic functionality. The latest Pro Version offers full 360-degree rotation, providing complete flexibility to support the phone from any angle. With its durable yet adaptable design, the Magic Stand provides an ideal mix of comfort, support, and style, enabling you to multitask effortlessly, stay connected, and enjoy hands-free functionality when needed. It's designed to enhance your freedom to use your phone without any constraints.

Blending aesthetics with functionality, CASEKOO crafts every detail of its design to elevate and enhance the user experience. The phone case combines practicality with exceptional shockproof performance, enabling users to enjoy its sleek design without concerns over accidental drops. Rigorous drop tests conducted by SGS laboratories have verified its ability to deliver military-grade protection from heights of up to 16 feet. Additionally, raised edges safeguard the camera and screen, ensuring they remain unscathed. This innovative design seamlessly blends robust protection and lightweight elegance, striking a perfect balance between style and functionality.

SOURCE CASEKOO