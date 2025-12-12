Introducing CASEKOO Rouge. The Gold Standard.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the season of giving, CASEKOO, the iF award-winning designer of premium device protection and tech accessories, today announced the enchanting launch of its 'Rouge' Series case. This debut is more than a product release; it's a Christmas love story of timeless design meeting premium gold standard technology, culminating in a stunning red case paired with a signature, 360° rotatable Gold Magicstand. Make this holiday both stylish and effortless—discover the Rouge Series today.

Inspired by the coziness and joy of the holiday season, the Rouge Series elevates your essential accessory into a fashion statement. Its deep, luxurious red evokes classic symbols of Christmas cheer—from poinsettias and ribbons to Santa's iconic suit—while the proprietary Gold Magicstand adds opulence and remarkably versatile utility. More than just a kickstand, this multi-angle, ultra-stable viewing system is engineered for a hands-free holiday. Whether you're video calling family, streaming festive movies by the fireplace, following a recipe for holiday cookies, or enjoying a winter playlist, it provides the perfect, secure angle and embodies CASEKOO's gold standard of premium materials, a comfortable grip, and worry-free quality.

"At CASEKOO, we started with a simple idea," said Ralph, the founder. "We asked ourselves: how can a case be more than just a case? Can it also help bring people closer, especially during the holidays? The Rouge Series is our answer—inspired by the warmth of home, the feeling of being surrounded by loved ones, and the quiet magic of sharing a moment together. It is here to help you connect, celebrate, and be fully present. It's more than a product. It's our small way of wrapping a little bit of that holiday feeling—the comfort, the connection, the love—right around your phone."

The CASEKOO 'Rouge' Series case is now available for a wide range of leading smartphone models. To add a touch of holiday magic to your device or to find the ideal gift, visit here.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a global creative powerhouse dedicated to redefining device protection. We combine meticulous craftsmanship, innovative materials, and user-centric design to create products that offer superior defense without compromising on style or functionality. Our mission is to enhance the daily interaction with your technology through accessories that are as reliable as they are beautiful.

We promise to create more than just a case. For more information, visit casekoo.com.

