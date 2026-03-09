Casepoint Advances Platform Unification to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Handoffs for Legal and Compliance Teams

New AI and workflow enhancements across legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, and FOIA help organizations streamline legal and compliance operations

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — a leader in end-to-end legal, regulatory, and compliance solutions for government agencies and leading corporations — today announced enhancements to its unified, AI-powered platform, expanding capabilities across legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, and FOIA.

These updates come as growing data volume and complexity, overlapping regulations, tighter timelines, and rising expectations for AI governance are colliding with fragmented tools. Disconnected systems can fracture audit trails, create inconsistent records, duplicate work, and add avoidable risk.

Casepoint's unified platform brings these processes together in a single environment, allowing teams to manage legal hold, investigations, eDiscovery, and public records requests with consistent workflows, audit trails, and security controls.

"Unification drives efficiency and makes defensibility easier. Casepoint's secure platform reduces handoffs and keeps one audit trail across multiple use cases," said Krystal Putman-Garcia, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Co-interim CEO at Casepoint. "We're investing in transparent, auditable AI-assisted workflows designed for real-world scrutiny, so teams can simplify complexity and act quickly with confidence."

Over the past year, Casepoint has expanded the depth of its platform across several areas:

More than 100 new and enhanced capabilities designed to streamline legal hold administration, including task-based request management, improved custodian tracking, expanded automation templates, and advanced reporting. AI: Generative AI capabilities support natural language search, document summarization, and automated classification to accelerate review and investigation processes.

Generative AI capabilities support natural language search, document summarization, and automated classification to accelerate review and investigation processes. eDiscovery/Investigations: New audio and video transcription capabilities, additional enterprise data connectors, and expanded processing support for additional file types including Apple formats. A new investigations module enables teams to visualize connections between persons of interest and relevant data.

New audio and video transcription capabilities, additional enterprise data connectors, and expanded processing support for additional file types including Apple formats. A new investigations module enables teams to visualize connections between persons of interest and relevant data. FOIA: Purpose-built AI tools help requestors properly scope submissions, reducing unnecessary requests. Enhancements also include collaboration features, configurable workflows, and on-demand Department of Justice reporting capabilities.

"Unification only matters if the platform has the depth and breadth to support the work across an entire lifecycle," said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. "Customers are replacing point solutions with one highly capable platform so they can execute faster, reduce overhead, and maintain control when scrutiny is highest."

Security remains foundational to the Casepoint platform. The company maintains several of the industry's highest security credentials, including FedRAMP® High, DOD Impact Level 5 (IL5) and Impact Level 6 (IL6) authorizations, and CMMC Level 2 compliance. Casepoint is the only legal technology provider authorized at DoD IL5 and IL6, and one of just six cloud providers globally with IL6 authorization alongside Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir.

Casepoint will be attending Legalweek, Sunshine Fest, and DGI EDRM and offering demos and briefings on our current capabilities and future planned platform updates.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.



Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.

