New AI-powered assistants and expanded workflow capabilities strengthen Casepoint FOIA, reinforcing its position as the market's most comprehensive and secure FOIA platform.

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, the leading provider of FOIA solutions trusted by over 150 federal civilian, defense, and SLED (state, local and education) customers, today announced the latest evolution of Casepoint FOIA, the next-generation solution for agencies to help them manage rising request volumes, growing backlogs, Privacy Act requests, and increasingly complex transparency demands. New AI assistants combine with enhanced FOIA lifecycle capabilities inside Casepoint's unified platform, where market-leading security, comprehensive functionality, and end-to-end support come together in one solution that improves public access to records while reducing agency workload.

Casepoint Advances the Future of FOIA With Next-Generation AI-Powered Solution Post this New AI-powered assistants and expanded workflow capabilities strengthen Casepoint FOIA, reinforcing its position as the market’s most comprehensive and secure FOIA platform.

Casepoint FOIA brings together four core capabilities that help customers modernize and scale their FOIA programs, including:

AI-Powered Automation: Casepoint FOIA includes purpose-built AI assistants that reduce friction and aim to reduce or ease FOIA workloads at the front end of the FOIA process. Reduce Unnecessary Requests: Casepoint's AI Reading Room Assistant guides requesters to relevant records already published in the reading room, reducing the number of unnecessary requests that get filed. Improve Request Completeness: Casepoint's AI Request Writing Assistant (patent pending) helps requesters draft clearer and better-scoped requests, helping FOIA processors handle requests more efficiently. Expedite Intake and Triage: Casepoint's AI Intake Assistant helps agencies sort incoming FOIA and Privacy Act requests for completeness, similarity, potential duplication, and potential bot activity, ensuring FOIA teams can prioritize new and legitimate requests.

Casepoint FOIA includes purpose-built AI assistants that reduce friction and aim to reduce or ease FOIA workloads at the front end of the FOIA process. Full-Lifecycle FOIA Functionality: Casepoint FOIA streamlines the FOIA process for processors and requesters by supporting the key components agencies need to manage complex FOIA work. FOIA Product Depth: Full FOIA lifecycle management capabilities including configurable forms, statuses, request types, automated communications, duplicate identification, task management, reporting, and queue-based work help agencies manage requests beyond basic intake. Integrations and Connectors: Integrations for Login.gov, FOIA.gov, Pay.gov, and cloud connectors (e.g., M365, Teams, Google, Slack, Box, Dropbox, Proofpoint, etc.) help agencies connect FOIA workflows with the systems and data sources they rely on. Integration with ID.me is also forthcoming later this quarter. Secure Collaboration Portal: Agencies can securely collect records from custodians and record holders without requiring those users to access the FOIA system directly. Review and Production: Advanced search, review, redaction, production, and reporting support the full path from request intake to final response.

Casepoint FOIA streamlines the FOIA process for processors and requesters by supporting the key components agencies need to manage complex FOIA work. Unified Platform Support: Casepoint FOIA includes built-in eDiscovery capabilities for FOIA review, unlike standalone FOIA intake systems or fragmented review tools. Because Casepoint FOIA sits within Casepoint's unified platform, agencies can consolidate FOIA and eDiscovery workflows in one environment, reducing handoffs while maintaining consistent workflows, audit trails, administrative records, and security controls.

Casepoint FOIA is the most secure end-to-end FOIA management solution in the market today. Casepoint is the first and only FOIA and eDiscovery cloud service provider to have achieved the industry's highest security credentials, including FedRAMP® High, DOD Impact Level 5 (IL5), and DOD Impact Level 6 (IL6) authorizations. For IL6, Casepoint is one of six providers in the world with this distinction, alongside Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir.

"FOIA teams need technology that helps them keep pace with rising volumes of FOIA and Privacy Act requests, while maintaining the administrative control, consistency, and security their work demands," said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. "Casepoint FOIA brings those priorities together in a next-generation solution built with FOIA professionals in mind, further solidifying its position as the gold standard for modern government transparency."

Agencies face growing pressure to do more with limited FOIA resources while managing workflows that span intake, triage, collaboration, review, and response. Casepoint FOIA is purpose-built for that operational reality, helping agencies streamline coordination, support inter- and intra-agency collaboration, and manage sophisticated FOIA processes across the full lifecycle request. Casepoint FOIA helps agencies reduce backlog pressure, improve response timelines, and handle more requests with fewer resources, without sacrificing productivity, accuracy, or defensibility.

Casepoint brings more than 30 years of FOIA experience, giving the company deep insight into how FOIA programs work and where teams need the most support. That real-world experience continues to shape Casepoint FOIA.

"Our unmatched experience with FOIA offices gives us a clear view of the challenges agencies face and the practical support they need to meet them," said Feinberg. "Casepoint has spent decades working alongside government teams, and that partnership continues to shape how we help agencies meet what's next."

Casepoint FOIA is available now. To learn more and see it in action, visit casepoint.com.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.

Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.

Media Contact

Carolyn Depko

Plat4orm PR

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

908-565-3709

SOURCE Casepoint