Casepoint Appoints Pete Feinberg as Chief Product Officer

Legal tech veteran brings more than 20 years of enterprise SaaS and AI product leadership to help advance Casepoint's unified platform for legal and compliance teams.

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — a unified, AI-powered platform that helps legal and compliance teams run legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, and FOIA in one secure, defensible environment — today announced that Pete Feinberg has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Feinberg joins Casepoint after serving as Chief Product Officer at Consilio, where he led innovation and product strategy for a broad portfolio of legal technology solutions. He joins the executive team as a transformative leader to help Casepoint serve legal organizations facing serious challenges with data volumes and complexity, overlapping obligations, tighter timelines, and rising expectations for transparent, auditable AI.

Feinberg brings deep domain expertise in legal technology and a track record of building AI-assisted workflows for enterprises and government agencies, where security, chain of custody, and auditability are essential. With over 20 years in enterprise software, including 13 years in legal tech, he has led product strategy and helped teams move AI capabilities from prototype to production use in large-scale, real-world matters.

At Casepoint, Feinberg will lead the company's product direction with a focus on making complex work simpler and more defensible for customers. He will help advance platform unification across critical workflows and support consistent governance from preservation through review and response. He will also guide continued investment in AI-assisted workflows designed to be transparent and auditable, so teams can move quickly without adding risk.

"Pete is a world-class product leader who has spent his career building products for high-stakes enterprise and government workflows," said Krystal Putman-Garcia, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Co-interim CEO at Casepoint. "We are confident he will help Casepoint deepen our impact for customers — delivering secure, innovative solutions that simplify complex legal and government workflows and enable measurable, mission-critical outcomes."

"Legal teams don't want AI hype. They want impactful AI-powered solutions that yield better outcomes faster and at a lower cost than the solutions they replace," said Feinberg. "My focus is on serving Casepoint's current and future customers by transforming complex, inefficient workflows into streamlined experiences within a single, secure, unified platform powered by world-class AI, automation, and innovation."

Feinberg has led transformational growth in complex, multi-product environments — building high-impact product organizations, launching enterprise SaaS platforms, and driving an AI-centric rapid-prototyping strategy that brought multiple AI-powered solutions to market within two years.

Feinberg has held senior leadership roles across product management, product marketing, and partner marketing in B2B software and consumer retail, including positions at Blackboard, GTT, and Vovici (Verint). He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.

Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.

