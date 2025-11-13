Casepoint Wins "Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year" in 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in end-to-end legal and compliance software for major corporations and large government agencies, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year" award in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Casepoint's cloud-based, end-to-end platform helps enterprise corporations and government agencies manage complex needs across litigation, legal hold, investigations, compliance, FOIA and public records requests, and congressional inquiries.

Recognized as a standout as a top legal analytics solution, Casepoint leverages AI to help discover and aggregate the most relevant data in less time. Users can investigate faster with less risk and respond quicker to the increasing data compliance volume, CCPA and GDPR data subject access requests (DSARs), data breaches, and FOIA requests. Casepoint empowers users to optimize internal workflows by expanding automations through open API features. Existing applications can be connected to Casepoint, streamlining repetitive tasks with automated workflows without the need to import and export data. Metrics and other information are delivered from Casepoint into in-house reporting tools, keeping it secure and accessible for review and collaboration. With Casepoint's AI, organizations can use advanced technology to find answers faster and reduce wasted time reviewing documents.

"This recognition highlights our team's dedication and commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, driving growth, and serving our customers. We pride ourselves on innovating quickly based on listening to their needs, and our history of action proves it. In the past two years, over 60% of our product updates, enhancements, and innovations came directly from customer feedback," said Vishal Rajpara, Chief Technology Officer at Casepoint. "Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this award. We remain focused on forward-thinking product innovation and unrivaled security. At Casepoint, we are more than just a software provider, we're a trusted partner invested in helping customers meet business objectives and achieve successful outcomes for their toughest challenges."

The legal technology sector is transforming into one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, eDiscovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, legal technology innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments, and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world's most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

"Casepoint is the most innovative and secure AI-powered data discovery platform on the market. Managing sensitive data across fragmented systems makes it difficult for legal teams to ensure security, compliance, and access control. In addition to having to juggle multiple tools, most platforms do not provide the robust protections legal organizations need, especially those linked to government agencies," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director at LegalTech Breakthrough. "Casepoint's technology is relieving these burdens, helping modern organizations maximize efficiency and reduce risk as they easily manage increasingly complex legal, investigatory, and compliance needs. Congratulations on winning 'Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year!'"

About Casepoint

Casepoint delivers comprehensive legal and compliance software that enterprises and government agencies rely on to manage their most critical workflows. Serving large corporations, major federal agencies, and the Department of Defense, Casepoint automates litigation readiness, powers litigation and investigations, simplifies FOIA management, and supports regulatory compliance. Built on Casepoint's award-winning data discovery platform and industry-recognized customer partnership model, the company combines purpose-built solutions with AI, advanced analytics, and FedRAMP High and DoD-authorized security to help legal and compliance teams work faster, reduce risk, and make confident decisions. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies, and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Casepoint