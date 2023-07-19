Casepoint Earns Multi-Year eDiscovery Contract with Virginia IT Agency

Virginia state and local agencies gain access to Casepoint's eDiscovery platform, including its legal hold, cloud collections, and advanced analytics.

TYSONS, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — signed a multi-year contract with The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), the Commonwealth's lead executive branch IT and cybersecurity agency, to provide critical eDiscovery support to other Virginia state agencies, as well as counties, cities, and towns in the Commonwealth.

VITA's approval further cements Casepoint as the public sector's most trusted cloud-based solution for managing the top government use cases, including litigation, investigations, and public records. Virginia agencies and their counsel can now leverage Casepoint to securely meet their various records collection, processing, review, and production needs without delays for contracting or security vetting.

By pre-screening the security credentials, capabilities, and pricing of cloud-based solutions such as Casepoint, VITA helps simplify and streamline the eDiscovery procurement process for Virginia state and local agencies.

"VITA's approval is yet another testament to Casepoint's unmatched commitment to securing our clients' mission-critical data with our secure, innovative eDiscovery platform," said Amy Hilbert, Casepoint's Executive Vice President, Government Solutions. "This agreement enables Virginia agencies to improve collaboration and streamline workflows by leveraging Casepoint's legal hold, automated collections, and advanced analytics . That way, they can address their growing data and security demands and more efficiently utilize Commonwealth resources."

After a rigorous evaluation process, VITA awarded Casepoint the contract based on the strength of its legal hold application, admin features, advanced analytics, ingestion and processing capabilities, and its impressive list of security credentials.

Casepoint was the first cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery solution to obtain both StateRAMP and FedRAMP Authorization . Casepoint is also the only such company to achieve DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

"We're confident that this new contract with VITA will place Casepoint atop the shortlists of even more state and local agencies," said Amit Dungarani, Casepoint's Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives. "Ultimately, this will equip more government agencies with the confidence to securely move to the cloud and start reaping the benefits of Casepoint's industry-leading technology."

As more government agencies look to migrate from on-premises eDiscovery solutions, Casepoint's configurable, cloud-based platform paired with the company's extensive experience working with government agencies, forms a reliable best-in-breed solution. The platform's role-based access, which supports single sign-on and multifactor authentication, enables secure cross-team collaboration. The platform also features built-in legal hold capabilities, customized workflows, and powerful AI to automate the analysis of large volumes of complex data for increased cost savings and efficiency, all while fulfilling the agency's critical need for data security.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

Media Contact

Logan Flynn, Infinite Global

[email protected]

(646) 779-1463

SOURCE Casepoint