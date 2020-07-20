CASETiFY Announces Cases for a Cause

Known for the company's mission "to celebrate self-expression", CASETiFY and its partners have curated a collection of designs speaking to the messages of creativity and individuality. Among the artist collective, accessories will explore technology-inspired themes, in addition to bold graphics from Midnight Studios, Sundae School, and Prix. Starting today, cases will be available to shop online, shipping worldwide, and retailing $35 USD - $55 USD.

"I believe change happens together, and anything that I can do to support increasing exposure and education around freedom of expression and civil rights is amazing!" said Esther Ng, Founder and Designer of Prix.

Aligning with the collection's mission, Cases for a Cause will support the efforts of the ACLU, a non-profit and non-partisan organization fighting to safeguard people's rights around the country. CASETiFY and partners are proud to donate 100 percent of the collection's proceeds to the ACLU, while the accessories are available to purchase.

"These brands have always celebrated self-expression through music, arts, and culture, so onboarding them for this collection is exciting for all of us," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "One of the most powerful ways to express yourself is by sharing and defending your beliefs, and we're honored to be a part of this conversation."

Cases for a Cause will join CASETiFY's Co-Lab program, as a natural partnership between creatives and the brand's global platform. For more information on the collection, its partners, and its mission, please visit www.CASETiFY.com/cases-for-a-cause . Stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest news on Cases for a Cause, as well as upcoming campaigns.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com

