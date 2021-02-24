CASETiFY Introduces its First Customizable Water Bottle

The anticipated product launch joins the best-selling sustainable collection, CASETiFY CONSCiOUS, which provides alternatives to single-use plastics. Engineered for best-in-class insulation to keep beverages at the perfect temperature—CASETiFY's lightweight stainless steel bottle includes a scratch-resistant coating and a twist-on lid with an extendable ring. The CASETiFY Water Bottle is available in two sizes (760ml / 26oz, 550ml / 18.6oz), retailing for $45 - $49 USD. As a proud partner of Earth Day Network, the brand also supports the Canopy's Project's initiative to plant 7.8 billion trees this year by planting a tree for every bottle sold.

Collection Images

Specs for the new CASETiFY Water Bottle include:

Engineered with proprietary Hydrafy™ technology, to provide leak-resistant double-wall vacuum insulation.

Keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.

Made from 18/8 (18% chromium, 8% nickel) professional-grade stainless steel and finished with a sleek matte coating, for easy gripping and condensation-free coverage.

Wide mouth design to fit ice cubes and allow for comfortable hand washing.

BPA/BPS/Phthalate-Free and Mercury-Free

Slip-free silicone base and lid outfitted with CASETiFY's Signature Ring.

The collection launches with eight colorways (including Black, Dirty Peach, White Sand, Olive, Sky, Azure, Sand Ombré, and Sunset Ombré), in addition to an exciting selection of hand-picked fonts for printed and engraved customization. To shop the new collection, and to learn more about CASETiFY and its products, please visit www.casetify.com .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com.

SOURCE CASETiFY