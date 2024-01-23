CASETiFY launches Impact Ring Stand, Clear & Mirror Cases for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The most comprehensive Samsung Galaxy accessory lineup from CASETiFY to date combines functionality with superb design

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minutes after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, global tech accessory brand CASETiFY has launched its newest lineup of tech accessories for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. This is the most comprehensive launch that CASETiFY has ever put together for the Android ecosystem, featuring novel offerings such as a CES award-winning Impact Ring Stand Case where the camera ring doubles as a built-in kickstand, a Mirror Case for all expected S24 Series models, and a Snappy™ Magnetic Ring that can enable the use of magnetic accessories for compatible non-magnetic cases and devices.

Standing out from the rest, the Impact Ring Stand Case is a 3X Military Grade Standard option featuring a unique camera ring able to be unfolded and lifted up for up to 150 degrees to act as a built-in kickstand. Having won 4 media awards at CES 2024, the case can withstand single drops of at least 6.6ft (2m), and is powered by layers of the proprietary EcoShock shock-absorbing material. It will retail for USD$80 and will be available for all expected Samsung Galaxy S24 devices.

The same is true for the all-time best seller Impact Case, which not only has endless customization options but also reliable protection capabilities, offering 8.2 ft. (2.5m) drop protection and 4x Military Grade Standard (STD-810G). Pricing will start at USD$70 at casetify.com & Amazon and will be available in Clear/Black, Matte Black, and Deep Purple.

Another novelty option is the Mirror Case for expected Galaxy S24 devices. The electroplate-coated polycarbonate structure provides a mirror effect that adds an extra layer of functionality to the product by letting users see themselves reflected on the surface. It supports wireless charging and also incorporates a strap hole to fit phone charms. The Mirror Case for expected Galaxy S24 devices will be available at casetify.com & Amazon for a starting price of USD$70.

The Clear Case for the S24 Series stands out for its material, optimized to prevent yellowing and providing long lasting clarity. It comes equipped with an UV Defender technology, tested against UV light and staining liquids such as mustard, red wine & coffee. It provides the strongest protection against discoloring in the market, a common problem amongst clear case owners. Beyond UV Defender, it also has a Scratch-Resistant finish. In terms of protection, it comes with 1x MIL-STD-810G standard and is able to withstand drops of up to 6.6ft (2m). It supports wireless charging. The Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series will be available at casetify.com & Amazon for a starting price of USD$75.

The CASETiFY Snappy™ Magnetic Ring, compatible with a wide range of Apple and Android devices, is able to add magnetic capabilities to devices or phone cases that don't come with it out of the box. Retailing at a starting price of USD$15 at casetify.com & Amazon , the compact & 1.2mm slim ring provides a strong magnetic attachment. It also retails with an easy to use applicator to perfectly align the ring to the phone case in 2 easy steps.

