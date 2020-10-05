CASETiFY Links Up with USPS for a New Tech Accessory Capsule

Known for its unexpected mashups and viral collaborations, tech accessory leader CASETiFY invites its community to shop the new USPS x CASETiFY collection—with original merchandise paying homage to the global connection and public service performed by the long-running organization. Accessories from the collection feature designs symbolizing postal pride, with an array of licensed artwork depicting stamps, packaging, logos and more to represent the USPS journey. The debut collection introduces 8 designs, including signature CASETiFY products like the Impact Case, Ultra Impact Case, and special edition Essential Case. The collection is available to shop now for iPhone cases, AirPods cases, Apple Watch Bands, and 2-in-1 Grip Stands, retailing for $25 USD and up.

USPS x CASETiFY joins the ranks of other industry collaborations by CASETiFY, including NASA, HEINZ Ketchup, and Hello Kitty. With the support of the brand's creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab, the collection receives marketing, social strategy, and retail support from CASETiFY, making the accessories visible to a worldwide audience. On top of signature case styles, the collaboration also explores limited edition merchandise, including the first USPS x CASETiFY Crewneck Sweatshirt, available for pre-order starting Oct. 5, shipping in 1-2 weeks, retailing for $80 USD.

To view the entire collection and learn more about USPS x CASETiFY, visit www.casetify.com/usps . Follow along on @CASETiFY social channels to stay in the know about new products and campaigns.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

