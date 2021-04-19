CASETiFY Releases Exclusive NFT Collectible

As believers of self-expression and individual ownership, the creative team at CASETiFY made its first NFT by sourcing inspiration from the possibilities of blockchain. Using their expertise as industry leaders and innovators, CASETiFY once again positions itself as the bridge between beautiful design and cutting-edge technology—introducing an exclusive NFT artwork that features space-age machinery in motion. For a limited time, customers can bid for ownership of the exclusive digital asset, which will be available for auction on Opensea, the leading marketplace for rare digital collectibles. The winner will receive ownership of the NFT, along with a tangible one-of-one stainless steel iPhone Case, the first-ever created by CASETiFY.

"As we take our first step into the world of NFT products, we're starting with what matters most to our brand—celebrating individuality," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "Offering something that's unique to you, fully owned by you, and backed by unshakeable blockchain technology, resonates deeply with CASETiFY's founding mission of being unapologetically yourself. We're excited to invite our community to this exclusive release, so we can make digital art history together."

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is rigorously tested for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

