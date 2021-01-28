CASETiFY Teams Up with the NBA to Create Custom Fan Merchandise

As the first sports organization to join the brand's notable creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab, this collaboration invites a worldwide fanbase to experience the organization's 75-year legacy and cultural influence in a new way. The NBA x CASETiFY collection includes best-selling phone case styles like CASETiFY's Impact series and Mirror Case, with logo-centric designs and a signature sticker-style treatment paying homage to the NBA, retailing for $40+ USD. Additionally, fans are invited to choose from limited edition cases debuting exclusively in the collaboration. Among the special styles, NBA fans can get their basketball fix with the newest novelty Pebble Leather Case, offered for both iPhone cases and wireless charging pads, retailing for $55 - $70 USD. These cases round out the full collection of tech accessories, supporting iPhone, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and wireless charging pads, which retail for $25 USD and up.

The NBA x CASETiFY collection also joins the lifestyle brand's running initiative: CASETiFY Cares. By partnering special collections with nonprofit organizations, CASETiFY has been able to support and raise funds for a number of causes bettering the community. In the spirit of this launch, CASETiFY is teaming up with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that works to achieve playspace equity. Five percent of every purchase from the collection will go directly to KABOOM!, furthering its mission to build incredible playspaces that help give every kid the opportunity to thrive.

"Partnering with the NBA for this series is an exciting milestone in CASETiFY history," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "This year we're celebrating a decade since our founding, and we're honored to welcome a brand partner that inspires passion, pride, and unity all over the world to our collaboration program."

To commemorate 10-years since the brand's founding, CASETiFY is introducing 10 special products to join select collaborations launching this year. In the NBA x CASETiFY collection, customers can score a limited edition "Trophy Case" inspired by the real deal: the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. The 18k gold-plated material case is engraved with a special 10-year emblem in the top right corner, and numbered for exclusivity. Weighing in at 114g, this heavy-duty case feels luxe, yet perfect for on-the-go protection. The special trophy-inspired collection extends to cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series, retailing for $1000 USD.

The entire NBA x CASETiFY collection launches online and ships worldwide, starting Feb. 18 at www.casetify.com/nba . To learn more about the collaboration, CASETiFY products and retail locations, visit online and follow CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

