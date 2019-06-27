CASETiFY Teams Up with The Pokémon Company for a Second Release of Tech Accessories after First Collection Sells Out within 72 Hours

The online experience begins on July 10, 2019 at CASETiFY.com/pokemon , inviting customers to shop and discover the latest designs from the CASETiFY & Pokémon collection. The new "Pokédex" collection offers covetable tech accessories with options to add trending Pokémon designs to CASETiFY's signature Impact Cases, Neon Sand Cases, and DTLA Cases. The series will also introduce new Pokémon prints for the best-selling CASETiFY AirPods cases, in addition to other limited-edition accessories, retailing at $25 USD and up.

The collaboration is part of CASETiFY's brand-new creative program, CASETiFY co-lab, which launched in tandem with the first release of the CASETiFY & Pokémon collection. The CASETiFY co-lab program positions top brands and artists from around the globe as creators of exclusive, never-before-seen products under CASETiFY's direction.

"We're overjoyed and grateful for the incredibly warm reception and positive reviews of our first-ever collection launched with The Pokémon Company," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "Fans will be excited to not only see the limited-edition designs and sold-out accessories coming to new device sizes, but also shop the Pokédex collection and choose from 151 different ways to express themselves."

Customers can also expect the excitement to extend offline, as new items from the CASETiFY & Pokémon collection will launch with in-store activations, including Landmark in Hong Kong, pop-up stores in Los Angeles, London, and Paris, throughout the coming months.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

