CASETiFY Unveils a Captivating Valentine's Day Collection: "Limitless Love"

CASETiFY

07 Feb, 2024, 11:50 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the world-renowned lifestyle brand specializing in tech accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Valentine's Day collection. With the romantic season fast approaching, CASETiFY is set to captivate customers with a delightful array of sweet, cheeky, and thoughtful designs to celebrate love in all its forms.

Under the tagline "Limitless Love", CASETiFY wants people to be enamored with the collection of love-inspired prints and be the go-to Valentine's gift destination. Presenting three hero products, including the brand new and highly anticipated Stick-It Case, the CASETiFY Mirror case and CASETiFY Phone Charm, these accessories not only provide reliable protection for your cherished devices but also serve as a stylish reflection. As announced on Feb 1 2024 on the CASETiFY Newsroom, CASETiFY is also making its new Stick-it case available for the occasion of Valentine's Day. Customers can buy it as soon as February 8.

The Valentine's Day collection also showcases brand new designs from the creative genius of CASETiFY ARTiSTS from around the world, including the talented Matt Darling from Canada, visionary Rosie Pink from the UK, and the brilliant ReenP from Thailand to name a few, and a curated existing selection of designs by renowned artists such as Agatha Sorlet, Fer Da Sliva, Romero Britto, Ann Marie Coolick, and many others.

To make this Valentine's Day even more special, CASETiFY is thrilled to announce an exclusive promotion. From February 7th, customers can take advantage of the Valentine's Day Sale by using the promo code "LOVE24" at checkout. With this limited-time offer, customers will receive a 15% discount when purchasing one product and a 20% discount when purchasing two or more at www.CASETiFY.com.

To discover our top product recommendations in the collection, please refer to the attached CASETiFY shopping guide for an overview of our Valentine's Day offers.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global tech and lifestyle brand with double headquarters in LA and Hong Kong, known as the home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.  For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

SOURCE CASETiFY

