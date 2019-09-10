CASETiFY Upgrades the World's Slimmest, Most Protective Phone Case by introducing the Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Engineered in CASETiFY's trademarked, shock absorbing QiTech™ material, CASETiFY's new Ultra Impact Case exceeds industry standards, as the best iPhone case for complete MIL-STD-810G protection. With ultimate protection and a sleek high-gloss scratch-resistant finish, iPhone users can expect the new collection to deliver the most protective and stylish phone cases in the world.

"As Apple's technology continues to advance and introduce the most impressive iPhones to the market, CASETiFY is committed to pushing the limits, releasing the most protective and beautiful phone cases compatible with all devices," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "We're excited to introduce the new Ultra Impact Case, the first ultra slim and incredibly beautiful phone case to protect and style the iPhone 11."

Key components of The Ultra Impact Case include:

CASETiFY's slimmest, most protective iPhone case at only 13mm thin

Addition of trademarked, shock dispersing QiTech™ material on the case bumper, protecting all four corners

CASETiFY's impact-absorbing material in a dual-layer construction, 9.8ft (3 metre) drop test proven (MIL-STD-810G)

Raised bezel for top to bottom screen protection for the new iPhone cases

Compatible with Qi, supporting wireless charging technology

Customizable in a range of fonts, colors and designs using personal photos, stickers, and characters

Available in signature prints including floral, marble, quotes and custom art collections

All iPhone 11 cases, iPhone 11 Pro cases, and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases start at $59 USD , available for purchase online at CASETiFY.com

In addition to the new collection of ultra protective phone cases, CASETiFY's signature Impact Case will also see an upgrade and offer new ways to design and customize the globally loved styles. Customers will be able to shop thousands of prints and personalized phone case styles in new bumper colors, including neon and iridescent finishes. All of the CASETiFY classics like the Neon Sand Case, Glitter Case, Mirror Case, Marble Case, Pressed Flower Case, Grip Case and Snap Case will also upgrade to fit the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The new protective iPhone cases will be available for order on Sept. 10, shipping before the new iPhone release. For more information on CASETiFY and the new collection, please visit CASETiFY.com.

# # #

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for its slim and protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, Pokémon, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

SOURCE CASETiFY