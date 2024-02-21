Caseware Welcomes Danielle Supkis Cheek as Vice President, Head of Analytics and AI

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Caseware International, a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle Supkis Cheek as Vice President, Head of Analytics and AI.

Supkis Cheek joins Caseware from MindBridge where she was Vice President of Strategy and Industry Relations. Her outstanding career, spanning over 15 years in public accounting, includes senior leadership roles within various small and medium sized firms, as well as several years spent running her own practice.

In her new role, she will be responsible for continuing to develop and drive Caseware's analytics, data, and artificial intelligence strategies with a focus on the delivery of innovative solutions that delight the company's global client base.

David Osborne, Chief Executive Officer at Caseware remarked, "As a renowned industry expert, Danielle will bring a fresh perspective and a wealth of industry knowledge to our team. Caseware is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and AI is transforming and redefining how we approach analytics and data-driven decision-making. Danielle's proven track record will be invaluable in advancing our data, analytics and AI strategy to deliver superior value to our clients and to drive Caseware's growth."

Supkis Cheek commented, "I am excited to join a global organization known for its ability to provide an incredible breadth of offerings to deliver on the needs of the practitioner. As an ex accounting firm owner myself, I admire Caseware's reputation within the accounting and audit professions and it's an opportune time for me to contribute to the company's innovation journey. AI and data analytics are revolutionizing the way practitioners work, enabling them to automate processes, reduce errors, and increase speed, thereby delivering real business value that provides a competitive edge."

Supkis Cheek holds a Bachelor's degree from Rice University in Houston, TX and a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. She returned to her alma mater as part-time faculty at Rice University's Jones School of Business where she has been teaching accounting for entrepreneurs to undergraduates and data analytics to Masters of Accountancy (MAcc) students for the best part of a decade.

She is a highly respected professional with certifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Texas, a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA).

Her broader achievements include being honored with the Houston CPA's Society's Distinguished Member to the Profession in 2019. She was recognized as a five-time Most Powerful Women in Accounting by CPA Practice Advisor and AICPA and named as one of the 2019 Houston Business Journal Women Who Mean Business.

Photography of Danielle Supkis Cheek can be found here.

About Caseware International
Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Caseware's innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million customers in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit www.caseware.com.

