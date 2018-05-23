Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida

HOUSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies recently announced the promotion of Casey Morgan to Sr. Business Development Manager, who will relocate to Tampa, Florida to fill a void in the Southeast region. "With our recent expansion into this region, we needed to add a proven resource to help grow our business," said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Casey did an outstanding job developing the Midwest region and I'm confident she will repeat that success in Florida," he added.

Ms. Morgan has been with Vortex since 2016 and quickly became one of its most successful and consistent performers. "This is a fast-paced industry and I learned that you can't wait for opportunities to come to you. They need to be created," said Morgan. "I'm fortunate that Vortex can offer such a broad range of trenchless solutions, because it makes my job a little bit easier," she added.

Vortex doesn't plan on changing Morgan's approach in her new role, where she will be charged with creating and expanding business opportunities in the Southeast, as recent acquisition VacVision Environmental is turning on all cylinders. "Casey's ability to develop lasting business relationships and nurture strategic partnerships has been exceptional," stated Andrew Gonnella, EVP Sales & Marketing for the Vortex Companies. "Casey has proven herself and we are excited to have the Southeast sales team led by her. Their focus, collectively, will be to feed one of our largest contracting arms, VacVision, and to develop unique and innovative opportunities for our growing products portfolio."

The Vortex Companies is one of the fastest growing trenchless solution providers in the water, sewer and industrial marketplace. Vortex service offerings include CCTV Inspection, turnkey bypass, pipe bursting, large diameter structural pipe relining, advanced sewer repair materials, trenchless robotic systems, and pipe and drain tools. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

