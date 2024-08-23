Vortex Companies Acquires Cured-in-Place Pipe Provider, Premier Pipe USA

As part of the Vortex Family, Premier Pipe to offer expanded product and service offerings to its licensees

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex) announced that it has recently acquired Troy, Ohio based, Premier Pipe USA (Premier Pipe), a long-time provider of high-performance cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products manufactured by United Felts, also a Vortex Company, to its network of licensed installers. "We're excited to have Premier Pipe on board. They have an excellent reputation and are known for the high level of support they deliver to their licensees," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Being backed by Vortex, Premier Pipe can now significantly expand its service and product offerings, putting its customers in a position to be even more competitive in the market."

In 1997 Premier Pipe founder James "Jim" Mortell, saw a void in the way CIPP pipe was being delivered to installation contractors, and developed a system to support them by offering a turnkey solution that not only included products, but also design, technical, and field support. To date, more than 30 million feet of liner has been installed through Premier Pipe. "This is such a competitive business, and we want our installers to always be in the best position to succeed, so strategically we can't be more pleased with this acquisition," added Jim. This combination of talent and resources is a direct result of a high-performance culture within The Vortex Companies. "Together this positions Premier Pipe licensees to offer the most innovative lining technology, trenchless products, technical expertise and project design support," stated Ram Vela, SVP, Corporate Development & Analytics at Vortex.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

About Premier Pipe USA

Premier Pipe USA CIPP liner has been installed in most every major city across the United States. With more than 30 years of experience and having overseen over 30 million feet of CIPP liner installed worldwide, Premier Pipe has built a reputation of excellence supporting its installers through its exceptional products, service and technical expertise. Premier Pipe USA products are developed and manufactured by United Felts, the industry's oldest and most respected manufacturer of cured-in-place pipe liner. Working closely with our suppliers, all Premier Pipe products are custom developed to the highest standards and industry specifications, so that we can remain a leading provider of total CIPP lining solutions. For more information, please go to premierpipeusa.com

