Casey's General Stores Set to Join S&P 500; DigitalOcean Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Broadstone Net Lease to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Apr 06, 2026, 17:51 ET

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASD: CASY) will replace Hologic Inc. (NASD: HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9. Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and TPG Global are acquiring Hologic in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 7.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Apr 9, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Casey's General Stores

CASY

Consumer Staples

Apr 9, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Hologic

HOLX

Health Care

Apr 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

DigitalOcean Holdings

DOCN

Information Technology

Apr 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Casey's General Stores

CASY

Consumer Staples

Apr 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Broadstone Net Lease

BNL

Real Estate

Apr 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

DigitalOcean Holdings

DOCN

Information Technology

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