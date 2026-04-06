Casey's General Stores Set to Join S&P 500; DigitalOcean Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Broadstone Net Lease to Join S&P SmallCap 600
News provided byS&P Dow Jones Indices
Apr 06, 2026, 17:51 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASD: CASY) will replace Hologic Inc. (NASD: HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9. Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and TPG Global are acquiring Hologic in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 7.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Apr 9, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Casey's General Stores
|
CASY
|
Consumer Staples
|
Apr 9, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Hologic
|
HOLX
|
Health Care
|
Apr 9, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
DigitalOcean Holdings
|
DOCN
|
Information Technology
|
Apr 9, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Casey's General Stores
|
CASY
|
Consumer Staples
|
Apr 9, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Broadstone Net Lease
|
BNL
|
Real Estate
|
Apr 9, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
DigitalOcean Holdings
|
DOCN
|
Information Technology
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