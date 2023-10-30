Cash management system market size to grow by USD 11.91 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth driven by demand for real-time tracking of cash movement- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cash Management System Market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cash management system market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 11.91 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cash Management System Market 2024-2028

Demand for real-time tracking of cash movement is notably driving the market growth. The requirement for real-time access to cash positions and financial data is increasing. Cash management systems deliver real-time visibility into cash flows, helping organizations make timely decisions and respond to changing financial conditions. Furthermore, the demand for real-time tracking of cash movement is propelled by the need for agility, risk management, and efficiency in a fast-paced business environment.

Market Challenge

Increasing cyberattacks and data breaches concern is a challenge that affects market growth. Data security concern is a significant factor that can hamper the adoption of cash management systems. In addition, organizations may be reluctant to implement cash management systems if they fear data breaches that could expose this sensitive information. Organizations often rely on third-party players for cash management solutions.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The cash management system market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. A number of factors, including the specific needs and preferences of companies, legal requirements as well and technological progress, are to be taken into account when determining demand for on-premises cash management systems. In order to obtain complete control over their data and minimize the risks of breaches, businesses that are dealing with a material amount of money may wish to keep their cash management systems on-premises.

will be significant during the forecast period. A number of factors, including the specific needs and preferences of companies, legal requirements as well and technological progress, are to be taken into account when determining demand for on-premises cash management systems. In order to obtain complete control over their data and minimize the risks of breaches, businesses that are dealing with a material amount of money may wish to keep their cash management systems on-premises. North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Cash Management System Market:

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, ALVARA Holding GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., AXIOM Armored, Banco Santander SA, BNP Paribas SA, CMS Info Systems Ltd., Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Finastra, GardaWorld Security Corp., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., GSLS, HCL Technologies Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, ICBC Co. Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.

Related Reports:

The cash logistics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20.26 billion.

The portable cash counting machine market size is expected to increase to USD 75.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio