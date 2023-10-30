Cash management system market size to grow by USD 11.91 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth driven by demand for real-time tracking of cash movement- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cash Management System Market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cash management system market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 11.91 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cash Management System Market 2024-2028
Demand for real-time tracking of cash movement is notably driving the market growth. The requirement for real-time access to cash positions and financial data is increasing. Cash management systems deliver real-time visibility into cash flows, helping organizations make timely decisions and respond to changing financial conditions. Furthermore, the demand for real-time tracking of cash movement is propelled by the need for agility, risk management, and efficiency in a fast-paced business environment.

Increasing cyberattacks and data breaches concern is a challenge that affects market growth. Data security concern is a significant factor that can hamper the adoption of cash management systems. In addition, organizations may be reluctant to implement cash management systems if they fear data breaches that could expose this sensitive information. Organizations often rely on third-party players for cash management solutions.

The cash management system market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. A number of factors, including the specific needs and preferences of companies, legal requirements as well and technological progress, are to be taken into account when determining demand for on-premises cash management systems. In order to obtain complete control over their data and minimize the risks of breaches, businesses that are dealing with a material amount of money may wish to keep their cash management systems on-premises.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Cash Management System Market:

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, ALVARA Holding GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., AXIOM Armored, Banco Santander SA, BNP Paribas SA, CMS Info Systems Ltd., Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Finastra, GardaWorld Security Corp., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., GSLS, HCL Technologies Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, ICBC Co. Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.

