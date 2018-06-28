CashBet Signs Exclusive Landmark Agreement with CryptoMillionsLotto

This agreement extends the utility of CashBet Coin to a truly global gaming crypto business, and delivers on CashBet's promise that its coin will become the payment method of choice for crypto gaming worldwide.

CryptoMillionsLotto is based on AfroMillionsLotto (http://www.afromillionslotto.com), an established business, which operates more than 30 lottos for football clubs and charities across Africa. The vision behind CryptoMillionsLotto was to welcome the wider crypto community around the world to play lottery, and to encourage crypto adoption amongst a broader audience. As most of the systems and capabilities are already in place, CryptoMillionsLotto has a very short development roadmap and is expected to launch this summer.

"We are excited to name CashBet Coin as the exclusive token to be accepted on the CryptoMillionsLotto platform. We see the validity their token offers globally, and we know it will complement what we are doing with CryptoMillionsLotto," said Sulim Malook, founder of CryptoMillionsLotto.

CryptoMillionsLotto allows players to place cryptocurrency bets on the outcome of the German National Lottery draws from wherever they are located and where online gaming is allowed. All jackpots are fully insured by a UK Lloyds of London FCA regulated insurance broker.

Dr. Mike Reaves, CEO and co-founder of CashBet, said: "We are delighted to add CryptoMillionsLotto to our growing ecosystem of gaming partners around the world. As a fully licensed business, CryptoMillionsLotto will allow CashBet Coin holders to play lottery games with the chance to win life-changing real money prizes."

Further announcements to follow in due course.

About CashBet

Founded in 2012, and based in California, CashBet is a leading mobile-first iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet's platform empowers real-money, social, and skill-based gaming apps and websites worldwide. Some of the most unique, diverse and compelling games are "Powered by CashBet". CashBet's exclusive cryptocurrency, CashBet Coin, is designed to improve the iGaming player experience through improved trust, speed, cost, content and access. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit http://www.cashbet.com.

About CryptoMillionsLotto

CryptoMillionsLotto offers prizes comparable to State and National lotteries in the US and Europe, surpassing all existing cryptocurrency lotteries combined. It is not constrained by borders and open to players from across the world wherever online gambling is not prohibited.

CryptoMillionsLotto will be initially selling 25,000,000 ERC20 Ethereum tokens priced at USD 2.50 to launch its lotto. Its crowdsale began on 18 June and runs through to 30 July. Token buyers will also receive free publicly traded shares in the parent company. Form D has been filed in the US with the Securities & Exchange Commission under Rule 506 (c) of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933 so that accredited investors may purchase tokens.

For more information, please visit http://www.cryptomillionslotto.io

SOURCE CashBet