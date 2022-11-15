Cashew Milk Market Size to Grow by USD 59.35 Million, Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Allergies to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cashew milk market size is expected to grow by USD 59.35 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Cashew Milk Market 2022-2026: Market Drivers

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cashew Milk Market 2022-2026

The rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk is driving market growth. The number of people with lactose intolerance is rising in European countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, Turkey, France, Poland, and the UK. Thus, the demand for lactose-free products is increasing at a fast pace. Plant-based milk, such as cashew milk, is an alternative to cow's milk. With a rise in the number of lactose-intolerant people, the demand for cashew milk is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Almonds contain proteins such as amandine, which has been identified as an allergen. Hence, consumers avoid purchasing almond-based, soy-based, and hazelnut-based milk. This reduces the competition for vendors of cashew milk. Such factors can fuel the growth of the global cashew milk market during the forecast period.

Cashew Milk Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets: The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most effective mode of distribution. They provide customers with the advantage of examining food and beverage products in person. In developing countries such as India and China , cashew milk is mainly sold through supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Convenience Stores



Online

Geography

North America : North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cashew milk market in North America .

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Cashew Milk Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cashew milk market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for sugar-free and organic cashew milk as one of the prime trends in the cashew milk market. The rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitutes might hamper the market growth.

Cashew Milk Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cashew milk market, including Blue Diamond Growers, Britvic Plc, Califia Farms LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Goodmylk, Nayagreens, Nutriops S.L, Nutty life LLC, PureHarvest, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Village Juicery are some of the major market participants.

Cashew Milk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cashew milk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cashew milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cashew milk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cashew milk market vendors

Cashew Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 59.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Diamond Growers, Britvic Plc, Califia Farms LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Goodmylk, Nayagreens, Nutriops S.L, Nutty life LLC, PureHarvest, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Village Juicery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

