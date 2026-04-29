CASI Academy's First Local-language Course Launched in Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) launched 28 online Level 1 learning modules in Russian during the Regional Ecological Summit (RES) held in Astana. Backed by the AIFC Green Finance Centre, the Russian-language version is focused on building capacity in sustainable finance and promoting sustainable investments across Central Asia.

The event gathered representatives from local financial institutions, regulatory authorities, international organizations, and academia to explore practical strategies for scaling sustainable finance capacity and enhancing project readiness in the region.

Yaseen Anwar, former governor of the Central Bank of Pakistan and head of the GIP regional chapter in Central Asia, highlighted the significance of coordinated efforts between policymakers, financial institutions, and capacity-building platforms like CASI in supporting the region's transition to sustainable finance.

Delivered through modular video content that facilitates self-paced learning, CASI Academy offers an innovative and immersive learning experience, featuring multiple certification programs in sustainable finance and investment. The curriculum covers sustainable finance taxonomies, climate risk assessment, green and transition finance instruments, carbon markets and sustainable disclosure.

Dr. Ma Jun, Chairman of CASI and former Co-Chair of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group, emphasized the role of capacity building in driving sustainable finance development: "The transition to sustainable finance in Central Asia requires coordinated capacity building across regulators, financial institutions, and project developers. CASI was established to address this need by providing structured training and practical knowledge. The launch of the CASI Academy in the region, coupled with the delivery of Russian-language courses, will broaden access and strengthen on-the-ground implementation capacity."

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, highlighted the importance of strengthening capacity across policymakers and institutions, noting the role of international cooperation in scaling sustainable finance efforts.

Manas Gijduaniev, CEO of the AIFC Green Finance Centre, also underscored the importance of regional cooperation in advancing sustainable finance ecosystems.

Initial users of the CASI Academy in the region, including the Eurasian Development Bank, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, and the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business welcomed the launch of the CASI Academy and its online modules in local languages, highlighting its role in expanding capacity among practitioners and students.

CASI will continue to collaborate with regional stakeholders to expand training, deepen cooperation, and enhance learning content by incorporating more local case studies and additional language versions.

CASI Academy: https://academy.casi.net/home

More info: https://www.casi.net/events/201