Casie Treen Promoted to Vice President, Finance & Administration of Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC

"I am excited to announce the promotion of Casie Treen to Vice President, Finance & Administration," said Keith Driscoll, Boston Insurance Brokerage's CEO. "Casie is a tireless worker. Her honesty, diligence and attention to detail will be invaluable to shape and guide our organization forward."

"After spending the majority of the last decade at Boston Insurance Brokerage, I am looking forward to stepping into this role, taking on new challenges and working together with Keith and the leadership team to ensure the success of the company for the next decade to come," said Treen.

Treen brings with her a wealth of experience to the new position and a thorough understanding of the company. Since starting as an intern, she has held positions in Administration/Operations along with Finance. She earned her Masters in Accounting from Suffolk University and is currently pursuing a CPA.

Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.

CONTACT: Brian Kehoe, 609-375-1134, [email protected]

SOURCE Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC

