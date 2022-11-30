Casino gaming equipment market size to grow by USD 14,265.1 million from 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global casino gaming equipment market as a part of the global casinos and gaming market, the parent market. The parent global casinos and gaming market covers products and companies engaged in casinos and gambling facilities and operations. The global casino gaming equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,265.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global casino gaming equipment market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global casino gaming equipment market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor landscape - The global casino gaming equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small local and global players. Vendors are competing through product launches and business expansions. Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., and Scientific Games LLC are some of the prominent vendors.

Restriction on gambling in several countries is one of the risks that might hamper vendors' profitability. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Thus, there will be moderate competition among the established vendors during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - The company offers casino gaming equipment such as slot machines.

- The company offers casino gaming equipment such as slot machines. Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC - The company offers casino gaming equipment such as Impact 49 and 43.

- The company offers casino gaming equipment such as Impact 49 and 43. APEX pro gaming AS - The company offers casino gaming equipment such as Roulette wheels, tables, and Apex chairs.

- The company offers casino gaming equipment such as Roulette wheels, tables, and Apex chairs. AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers casino gaming equipment such as CX 30 upright, PGA satellite, and V 24 upright.

For details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global casino gaming equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global casino and gaming equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market.

North America held 34% of the global casino and gaming equipment market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the US, which accounts for almost 90% of the demand for casino gaming equipment in North America . The casino gaming equipment market in North America is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for gambling.

global casino and gaming equipment market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the US, which accounts for almost 90% of the demand for casino gaming equipment in . The casino gaming equipment market in is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for gambling. Gambling is legal in the US states of Nevada and Louisiana and in 28 states of Mexico . Casino gaming equipment comprises a significant share of the gambling industry in the US due to the preference for land-based casinos. Hence, stakeholders in the US are expanding their services through strategic partnerships and alliances, as well as increasing their investments in new products and application platforms.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global casino gaming equipment market is segmented into casinos, malls, and others.

The market growth of the casinos segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Casinos feature live entertainment, such as stand-up comedy, concerts, and sports. Games available in most casinos are commonly called casino games. Slot machines are a popular type of casino game that requires casino gaming equipment. Slot machines are the most popular gambling method in casinos and account for about 70% of an average casino's income in the US. The usage of slot machines or casino gaming equipment is very high in casinos because they are the most preferred choice and destination of customers.

Download a FREE sample report

Global casino gaming equipment market – Market dynamics

Impactful Driver - The growing vendor involvement in the casino gambling market is notably driving the casino gaming equipment market growth. A rise in the number of casinos is providing ample opportunities for the vendors in the market, and they are delivering casino-related products and solutions to facilitate casino gambling. Vendors operating in the global casino gaming equipment market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolios with new product launches, which increases the sales of casino gaming equipment as well as the market of vendors.

The growing vendor involvement in the casino gambling market is notably driving the casino gaming equipment market growth. A rise in the number of casinos is providing ample opportunities for the vendors in the market, and they are delivering casino-related products and solutions to facilitate casino gambling. Vendors operating in the global casino gaming equipment market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolios with new product launches, which increases the sales of casino gaming equipment as well as the market of vendors. Key Trend - The advent of innovative display solutions is a key trend in the casino gaming equipment market. Electronic gaming machines are gaining traction in modern casinos, as they are user-friendly and can be upgraded easily. The casino gaming equipment currently offered in the market, such as slot machines, features signage that is taller, wider, larger, more uniquely shaped, and of higher resolution than those previously offered. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Electronic gaming machines are gaining traction in modern casinos, as they are user-friendly and can be upgraded easily. The casino gaming equipment currently offered in the market, such as slot machines, features signage that is taller, wider, larger, more uniquely shaped, and of higher resolution than those previously offered. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period. Major Challenge - Restrictions on gambling in many countries may impede the casino gaming equipment market growth. In countries such as Saudi Arabia , Indonesia , and Iran , any form of gambling is considered illegal, including games such as slots, poker, betting, and bingo. These countries have very harsh punishments for illegal gambling. This results in a failure to capture the total market potential in countries where gambling is banned. These factors will pose a challenge to the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find a few insights from, a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this casino gaming equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the casino gaming equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the casino gaming equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the casino gaming equipment industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of casino gaming equipment market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud gaming market size is expected to increase by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Mobile Gaming Market by Platform and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mobile gaming market size is estimated to surge to USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,265.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH, Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., ALFASTREET, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Casino Gaming Equipment 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Casino Gaming Equipment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Casinos - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Casinos - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Casinos - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Casinos - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Casinos - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Malls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Malls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Malls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Malls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Malls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Casino tables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Casino tables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Casino tables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Casino tables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Casino tables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Slot machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Slot machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Gaming chips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Gaming chips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Gaming chips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Gaming chips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Gaming chips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Video poker machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Video poker machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Video poker machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Video poker machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Video poker machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH

GAUSELMANN GMBH Exhibit 124: ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 125: ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ADP GAUSELMANN GMBH - Key offerings

12.4 Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 ALFASTREET

Exhibit 131: ALFASTREET - Overview



Exhibit 132: ALFASTREET - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ALFASTREET - Key offerings

12.6 AMATIC Industries GmbH

Exhibit 134: AMATIC Industries GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: AMATIC Industries GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: AMATIC Industries GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 APEX pro gaming AS

Exhibit 137: APEX pro gaming AS - Overview



Exhibit 138: APEX pro gaming AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: APEX pro gaming AS - Key offerings

12.8 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

Exhibit 144: Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC - Key offerings

12.10 International Game Technology plc

Exhibit 147: International Game Technology plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: International Game Technology plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus

12.11 Jackpot Digital Inc.

Exhibit 151: Jackpot Digital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Jackpot Digital Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Jackpot Digital Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Konami Group Corp.

Exhibit 154: Konami Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Konami Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Konami Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Konami Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 NOVOMATIC AG

Exhibit 158: NOVOMATIC AG - Overview



Exhibit 159: NOVOMATIC AG - Business segments



Exhibit 160: NOVOMATIC AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: NOVOMATIC AG - Segment focus

12.14 PlayAGS Inc.

Exhibit 162: PlayAGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: PlayAGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: PlayAGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: PlayAGS Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Scientific Games LLC

Exhibit 166: Scientific Games LLC - Overview



Exhibit 167: Scientific Games LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Scientific Games LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Scientific Games LLC - Segment focus

12.16 TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Exhibit 170: TCSJOHNHUXLEY - Overview



Exhibit 171: TCSJOHNHUXLEY - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: TCSJOHNHUXLEY - Key offerings

12.17 Universal Entertainment Corp.

Exhibit 173: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Universal Entertainment Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio