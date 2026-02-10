Casino Jobs Stagnant Until 2034, OysterLink Finds

News provided by

OysterLink

Feb 10, 2026, 18:00 ET

OysterLink analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows steady replacement hiring, shifting role demand and wide salary ranges across gambling careers

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment in U.S. casino and gambling services is expected to remain largely unchanged through 2034, according to an OysterLink analysis of the latest projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Federal data indicate that total employment in gambling services will decline slightly from 150,600 workers in 2024 to 150,100 in 2034, a net decline of approximately 500 jobs, representing 0% overall growth over the decade.

Despite the flat outlook, the industry is still projected to generate approximately 21,800 job openings each year, driven primarily by retirements, career changes and normal workforce turnover rather than new job creation. This pattern means casino employers are expected to continue hiring consistently, even without total employment expansion.

Table 1. Role-by-Role Gambling Service Employment Outlook, 2024 to 2034

Occupation

Employment
2024

Employment
2034

Numeric
Change

Percent
Change

Gambling
managers

5,100

5,200

+100

+1 %

First-line
supervisors of
gambling workers

32,500

33,100

+600

+2 %

Gambling
dealers

88,700

88,100

−600

−1%

Sports book
writers and
runners

8,200

7,700

−500

−6%

Gambling
service workers,
all other

16,100

16,000

−100

−1%

Total gambling
services workers

150,600

150,100

−500

0 %

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, analyzed by OysterLink

Salary Ranges and Ongoing Hiring Demand

OysterLink's analysis of BLS wage data shows that casino careers continue to offer a wide spread of earnings, with frontline service roles typically centered in the low-to-mid $30,000 range and management salaries reaching well above $100,000, with top earners exceeding $165,000 annually.

Even with flat overall employment, the projected 21,800 annual openings indicate continued real hiring demand across casino floors, sportsbooks and gaming-connected hospitality venues. OysterLink's analysis shows that turnover and retirements, rather than industry expansion, will remain the primary drivers of hiring through 2034.

Table 2. Yearly Wages for Gambling Occupations in the United States

Occupation

Low

Median

High

Gambling change
persons and booth
cashiers

$22,810

$34,810

$49,190

Gambling cage
workers

$27,940

$36,990

$49,350

Gambling dealers

$22,340

$33,280

$73,530

Gambling managers

$51,670

$85,580

$165,220

Gambling
surveillance officers
and investigators

$34,020

$43,900

$62,360

Gambling and sports
book writers and
runners

$22,200

$30,460

$45,990

Other gambling
service workers

$22,880

$34,530

$56,740

At the same time, the growth of online and mobile wagering is gradually reducing demand for some in-person gaming roles, while opportunities remain stronger in supervisory, surveillance and management positions that require human oversight and cannot be easily automated.

"Looking only at total job growth misses the bigger workforce story," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "Our analysis shows thousands of openings every year and strong salary potential in leadership roles. Casino careers are not disappearing. They are becoming more specialized, more digital and more focused on advancement."

About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including server jobs in New York City.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To explore more labor market data or post a job, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact
Deniz Cervatoglu
[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

OysterLink Analysis Shows How Much You Can Earn in Hospitality During the Big Game

OysterLink analysis highlights how much hospitality workers can earn during the Big Game (LX), set to take place this weekend, February 8, 2026, in...

Here Are the Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Florida Right Now

New OysterLink job posting data shows which hospitality roles Florida employers are advertising for most often. An analysis of more than 14,000...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Travel

Travel

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics