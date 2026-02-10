Casino Jobs Stagnant Until 2034, OysterLink Finds

OysterLink analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows steady replacement hiring, shifting role demand and wide salary ranges across gambling careers

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment in U.S. casino and gambling services is expected to remain largely unchanged through 2034, according to an OysterLink analysis of the latest projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Federal data indicate that total employment in gambling services will decline slightly from 150,600 workers in 2024 to 150,100 in 2034, a net decline of approximately 500 jobs, representing 0% overall growth over the decade.

Despite the flat outlook, the industry is still projected to generate approximately 21,800 job openings each year, driven primarily by retirements, career changes and normal workforce turnover rather than new job creation. This pattern means casino employers are expected to continue hiring consistently, even without total employment expansion.

Table 1. Role-by-Role Gambling Service Employment Outlook, 2024 to 2034

Occupation





Employment

2024 Employment

2034 Numeric

Change Percent

Change Gambling

managers 5,100 5,200 +100 +1 % First-line

supervisors of

gambling workers 32,500 33,100 +600 +2 % Gambling

dealers 88,700 88,100 −600 −1% Sports book

writers and

runners 8,200 7,700 −500 −6% Gambling

service workers,

all other 16,100 16,000 −100 −1% Total gambling

services workers 150,600 150,100 −500 0 %

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, analyzed by OysterLink

Salary Ranges and Ongoing Hiring Demand

OysterLink's analysis of BLS wage data shows that casino careers continue to offer a wide spread of earnings, with frontline service roles typically centered in the low-to-mid $30,000 range and management salaries reaching well above $100,000, with top earners exceeding $165,000 annually.

Even with flat overall employment, the projected 21,800 annual openings indicate continued real hiring demand across casino floors, sportsbooks and gaming-connected hospitality venues. OysterLink's analysis shows that turnover and retirements, rather than industry expansion, will remain the primary drivers of hiring through 2034.

Table 2. Yearly Wages for Gambling Occupations in the United States

Occupation



Low Median High Gambling change

persons and booth

cashiers $22,810 $34,810 $49,190 Gambling cage

workers $27,940 $36,990 $49,350 Gambling dealers $22,340 $33,280 $73,530 Gambling managers $51,670 $85,580 $165,220 Gambling

surveillance officers

and investigators $34,020 $43,900 $62,360 Gambling and sports

book writers and

runners $22,200 $30,460 $45,990 Other gambling

service workers $22,880 $34,530 $56,740

At the same time, the growth of online and mobile wagering is gradually reducing demand for some in-person gaming roles, while opportunities remain stronger in supervisory, surveillance and management positions that require human oversight and cannot be easily automated.

"Looking only at total job growth misses the bigger workforce story," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "Our analysis shows thousands of openings every year and strong salary potential in leadership roles. Casino careers are not disappearing. They are becoming more specialized, more digital and more focused on advancement."

