Casino Jobs Stagnant Until 2034, OysterLink Finds
News provided byOysterLink
Feb 10, 2026, 18:00 ET
OysterLink analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows steady replacement hiring, shifting role demand and wide salary ranges across gambling careers
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment in U.S. casino and gambling services is expected to remain largely unchanged through 2034, according to an OysterLink analysis of the latest projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Federal data indicate that total employment in gambling services will decline slightly from 150,600 workers in 2024 to 150,100 in 2034, a net decline of approximately 500 jobs, representing 0% overall growth over the decade.
Despite the flat outlook, the industry is still projected to generate approximately 21,800 job openings each year, driven primarily by retirements, career changes and normal workforce turnover rather than new job creation. This pattern means casino employers are expected to continue hiring consistently, even without total employment expansion.
Table 1. Role-by-Role Gambling Service Employment Outlook, 2024 to 2034
|
Occupation
|
Employment
|
Employment
|
Numeric
|
Percent
|
Gambling
|
5,100
|
5,200
|
+100
|
+1 %
|
First-line
|
32,500
|
33,100
|
+600
|
+2 %
|
Gambling
|
88,700
|
88,100
|
−600
|
−1%
|
Sports book
|
8,200
|
7,700
|
−500
|
−6%
|
Gambling
|
16,100
|
16,000
|
−100
|
−1%
|
Total gambling
|
150,600
|
150,100
|
−500
|
0 %
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, analyzed by OysterLink
Salary Ranges and Ongoing Hiring Demand
OysterLink's analysis of BLS wage data shows that casino careers continue to offer a wide spread of earnings, with frontline service roles typically centered in the low-to-mid $30,000 range and management salaries reaching well above $100,000, with top earners exceeding $165,000 annually.
Even with flat overall employment, the projected 21,800 annual openings indicate continued real hiring demand across casino floors, sportsbooks and gaming-connected hospitality venues. OysterLink's analysis shows that turnover and retirements, rather than industry expansion, will remain the primary drivers of hiring through 2034.
Table 2. Yearly Wages for Gambling Occupations in the United States
|
Occupation
|
Low
|
Median
|
High
|
Gambling change
|
$22,810
|
$34,810
|
$49,190
|
Gambling cage
|
$27,940
|
$36,990
|
$49,350
|
Gambling dealers
|
$22,340
|
$33,280
|
$73,530
|
Gambling managers
|
$51,670
|
$85,580
|
$165,220
|
Gambling
|
$34,020
|
$43,900
|
$62,360
|
Gambling and sports
|
$22,200
|
$30,460
|
$45,990
|
Other gambling
|
$22,880
|
$34,530
|
$56,740
At the same time, the growth of online and mobile wagering is gradually reducing demand for some in-person gaming roles, while opportunities remain stronger in supervisory, surveillance and management positions that require human oversight and cannot be easily automated.
"Looking only at total job growth misses the bigger workforce story," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "Our analysis shows thousands of openings every year and strong salary potential in leadership roles. Casino careers are not disappearing. They are becoming more specialized, more digital and more focused on advancement."
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including server jobs in New York City.
OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To explore more labor market data or post a job, visit www.oysterlink.com.
Media Contact
Deniz Cervatoglu
[email protected]
SOURCE OysterLink
