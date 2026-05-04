Hospitality Pay Is Not Beating Inflation Anymore -- OysterLink

Compensation growth drops from 3.9% to 2.4% year-over-year, reversing from above-inflation gains to real wage decline.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a year ago, hospitality workers were seeing pay increases that outpaced inflation. Today, that trend has been reversed.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, analyzed by OysterLink, shows that compensation in accommodation and food services grew 2.4% in the 12 months ending March 2026, down sharply from 3.9% in the year ending March 2025.

In March 2025, compensation growth in hospitality exceeded inflation, allowing workers to gain purchasing power. By March 2026, with inflation running at 3.3%, workers are effectively earning less in real terms despite nominal pay increases.

The decline has been gradual but consistent. Compensation growth slowed from 3.9% to 2.6% by the end of 2025, before falling further to 2.4% in the latest reading — a full year of deceleration.

Hiring Is Up — Pay Growth Is Not

At the same time, demand for workers has strengthened.

The leisure and hospitality sector added 44,000 jobs in March 2026. It's the strongest monthly gain in four years. OysterLink recorded 166,770 job postings across 707 U.S. cities in Q1 2026, including 127,716 entry-level roles.

"Hospitality is still hiring aggressively, but it's not paying more for it. That's the core tension in the data right now," says Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 350,000 monthly visitors. With listings, including top jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

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SOURCE OysterLink