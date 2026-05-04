CasinoRank's BettingRanker: Live Betting Becomes Core of Global Sports Wagering

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Live betting is no longer a side feature—it is becoming the main way people place sports bets. New data shows that 47% of global online wagers were placed in-play in 2024, generating around $27.1 billion in gross win, with the share continuing to grow into 2025–2026.

BettingRanker's analysis highlights a clear shift toward real-time wagering, with forecasts suggesting in-play betting will exceed 50% of global activity by 2028. In mature markets, this transition is already complete.

Live Betting Rise Across Global Sports Wagering In-Play Betting Share by Region

Key findings:

In-play betting reached 47% of global wagers in 2024

reached 47% of global wagers in 2024 Europe (54%) and North America (53%) already exceed majority share

Football drives 56% of total betting activity, generating $53B globally

activity, generating $53B globally Mobile accounts for 58% of European gambling revenue, rising to 66% by 2028

revenue, rising to 66% by 2028 Operators report up to 65% of turnover coming from live betting

Markets with strong in-play products see higher regulated participation

The growth is driven by better product design and infrastructure. Operators now offer micro-markets (next play, point, or action), integrate live streaming, and deliver real-time odds updates at scale. Mobile usage plays a central role, as betting increasingly happens during live events, on the go, or alongside second-screen viewing.

At the same time, regulation is becoming stricter. Some U.S. states are moving to limit or ban in-play betting, especially micro-betting. Industry data suggests that restricting these products may push users toward offshore platforms rather than reducing demand.

Ethan Moore, Sports Analytics Specialist at BettingRanker, notes that live betting has evolved faster than regulation, raising questions about whether growth will remain within regulated markets.

The full analysis is available now here.

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SOURCE CasinoRank