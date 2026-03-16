Where the Esports Money Went in 2025: eSportRanker Ranks Top Prize Pool Countries

New analysis from eSportRanker, part of the CasinoRank network, examines how global esports prize pools surpassed $270 million in 2025 and which countries hosted the biggest tournaments.

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports prize pools exceeded $270 million in 2025, a 15.5% increase year-over-year, according to new research from eSportRanker. Despite this growth, prize money remains concentrated. Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States together hosted roughly half of all prize money across the world's top ten esports nations, highlighting how a few markets dominate major tournament hosting.

Where the Esports Money Went in 2025

The analysis draws on Esports Charts host-country data covering more than 10,500 tournaments across 100+ esports titles worldwide. The research examines not only how much prize money was distributed, but where tournaments were hosted and what structural factors allowed certain countries to rise to the top.

Saudi Arabia ranked first globally with $39.66 million in hosted prize pools, driven largely by the Esports World Cup circuit in Riyadh, which staged tournaments across titles including Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Honor of Kings.

China ranked second with $34.82 million, supported by its publisher-controlled domestic league system, including Tencent's King Pro League Grand Finals 2025, which alone carried a prize pool of nearly $10 million.

The United States placed third with $23.12 million, reflecting a diversified esports ecosystem with tournaments across multiple publishers and game genres.

The top ten countries by hosted esports prize pools in 2025 were:

Saudi Arabia — $39.66M

China — $34.82M

United States — $23.12M

Romania — $7.79M

France — $7.57M

Thailand — $7.11M

Canada — $5.28M

Germany — $5.22M

South Korea — $5.03M

Japan — $4.28M

Beyond the leading three markets, prize money drops sharply. The remaining seven countries together accounted for just over $47 million, illustrating the concentration at the top of the global esports hosting landscape.

The research also highlights several structural patterns behind these rankings. Sovereign investment programs, such as those in Saudi Arabia, can rapidly elevate a country's esports position. Publisher-controlled ecosystems, as seen in China, generate recurring prize pools. Meanwhile, countries like Romania and Germany reached the top ten by consistently hosting international events rather than relying on single flagship tournaments.

The full analysis is available here.

About eSportRanker

eSportRanker is part of the CasinoRank network and focuses on rating and comparing esports betting platforms, providing reviews and insights to help users navigate esports betting options.

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SOURCE CasinoRank