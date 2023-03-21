CasinoWebScripts Launches New Promotional Packages and Casino Games

The online casino development company unveils its new promotions of up to 56% off for turnkey online

casino solutions and its most recent slot games with highly improved quality.

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoWebScripts, a leading provider of casino software and casino games, has announced the release of a series of promotional packages for their casino games and software. These promotional packages offer discounts of up to 56% and are designed to help casino operators save money while providing their players with the best possible gaming experience.

CasinoWebScripts Company Logo

Over the last few months, CasinoWebScripts have significantly improved the quality of their casino games, adding a new special feature to their latest products, a Hold'n'Win feature. 'Buffalos Go Wild' and 'Reels of Zeus' are the most recent games to include this feature.

"We are excited to announce these new promotional packages for our casino games and software," said Oscar Stevens, product manager of CasinoWebScripts. "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality casino games and software at the most affordable prices."

The new promotional packages offer a range of discounts depending on the number of casino games and software purchased. The packages include everything from turnkey casino solutions, sweepstakes, and cryptocurrency solutions to individual casino games, ensuring that casino operators of all sizes can find a package that meets their needs.

In addition to these new promotional packages, CasinoWebScripts have also developed a new solution for operators who prefer to rent casino games for a fixed monthly fee without having to pay revenue share. This new option gives operators more flexibility and control over their costs, allowing them to focus on running their businesses.

"We understand that every casino operator is unique, and we are committed to providing solutions that meet their individual needs," said Oscar Stevens. "Our new rental option is just one example of how we work to provide our customers with more choices and greater flexibility."

CasinoWebScripts is widely recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional products at affordable prices, ensuring that customers receive excellent value for their money. They offer a wide range of casino games, including slot machines, table games, and video poker, as well as customized solutions for clients with specific needs.

About CasinoWebScripts:

CasinoWebScripts is a leading casino software and games provider, offering turnkey casino solutions to clients worldwide, while charging no revenue share. The company's products are designed to be flexible, reliable, and easy to use. With over 13 years of experience in the industry, CasinoWebScripts is a trusted and reliable partner for online casino operators. For more information, visit https://www.casinowebscripts.com.

Media Contact:

Oscar Stevens

+40373782456

[email protected]

SOURCE CasinoWebScripts