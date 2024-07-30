CasinoWebScripts Unveils New Sweepstakes Slot Game "Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures"

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoWebScripts, a leading provider of online casino games, proudly announces the launch of "Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures," an exciting addition to its extensive collection of 220 sweepstakes casino games.

This new slot game is expected to deliver a captivating and rewarding experience for players, while enhancing the sweepstakes casino business landscape.

Sweepstakes Slot Game Rise Of The Vikings Slot Game

"Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures" transports players to the frosty realms of the North, where they can enjoy high-end graphics and a captivating audio theme. The game features a 5x3 grid with 25 fixed paylines and an abundance of special features.

The game is designed for seamless compatibility across all devices, making it accessible to players on desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Key Features of "Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures":

Free Spins : Up to 15 free spins triggered by landing three or more Scatter symbols.





: Up to 15 free spins triggered by landing three or more Scatter symbols. Pick Me Bonus : Activated by landing three or more Viking warrior symbols, allowing players to select a symbol for instant rewards.





: Activated by landing three or more Viking warrior symbols, allowing players to select a symbol for instant rewards. Sticky Wilds : During free spins, wild symbols will become sticky and remain on the screen for the whole duration of the free spins





: During free spins, wild symbols will become sticky and remain on the screen for the whole duration of the free spins Progressive Jackpots: The game includes Mini, Major, and Mega jackpots for a chance at impressive prizes.

"We are thrilled to introduce 'Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures' to our portfolio," said Oscar Stevens, Business Development Manager at CasinoWebScripts. "This game shows our commitment to providing top-quality, customizable gaming solutions for the sweepstakes casino business. With its engaging features and stunning visuals, it is sure to be a hit among players."

Customization Options:

CasinoWebScripts offers extensive customization options for "Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures." Operators can translate the game into their preferred language, add their company's name and logo, and even redesign the game's graphics. Adjustments to the rules and mathematics are also available. These options ensure the game aligns perfectly with each operator's brand identity and operational requirements.

Future Releases:

In addition to "Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures," CasinoWebScripts will be releasing five new online slot games of premium quality in the coming months. These upcoming games will further enhance the company's diverse portfolio while providing operators with even more options to attract and retain players.

About CasinoWebScripts:

CasinoWebScripts is a premier developer and supplier of online casino games and software solutions. With a collection of over 220 sweepstakes-compatible casino games, the company specializes in delivering customizable, high-quality gaming experiences for operators worldwide. CasinoWebScripts is dedicated to innovation and excellence, while ensuring that each game meets the highest standards of reliability.

For more information about "Rise of the Vikings - Wild Treasures" or to explore customization options, please visit CasinoWebScripts' website.

Media Contact:

Oscar Stevens

+40 373 782 456

[email protected]

SOURCE CasinoWebScripts