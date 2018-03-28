Casio America, Inc. Showcases Innovative Projection Technology At Digital Signage Expo 2018

Full LampFree® Lineup

Casio's full line of LampFree projectors will be on display at the Expo. The lineup provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. Additionally, Casio's LampFree projectors' extended operating life eliminates the process of replacing costly lamps. The projectors reach maximum brightness in as fast as eight seconds from the time the power is switched on and can immediately power off with just a touch of the button and then be used again right away, without the need for a cool-down period. All of this makes Casio's projectors a safer and more affordable choice for organizations that are looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

"The innovation and technological progression of our products is the key to our continued growth and development," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "At Casio, we strive to continue to be a leader in the LampFree projection space, giving consumers the quality, durability and reliability, they've come to know with our products."

Innovative Solutions

In addition to showcasing its full suite of LampFree projectors, Casio will also highlight use cases for its technology. Working with Glass-Media, Inc. (booth #1936), Casio will showcase a projection-based digital storefront. Designed and developed for a range of uses including retail, convenience, fast casual - QSR, hospitality services, and much more, the new projection-based digital storefront helps brick-and-mortar retailers boost store traffic, build brand awareness, and increase both engagement and conversion. Glass-Media, Inc. utilizes both the Casio XJ-V10X and the Casio XJ-V110W LampFree projectors that provide up to 20,000 hours of continuous use, giving store owners an uninterrupted digital storefront experience. These storefront solutions will be shown at both the Casio and Glass-Media booths.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has a full assortment of LampFree® solutions available for home, business, education and commercial applications – Core, Advanced, Slim, 4K Ultra HD, and Ultra Short Throw. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Glass-Media

Glass-Media, Inc. is the industry change leader advancing end-to-end, digital point-of-presence marking solutions for Fortune 1000 brands with physical footprints. Through its proprietary, projection-based, digital storefronts, Glass-Media makes the offline-online retail experience more seamless through the merging of physical and digital. Presently, it takes brands on average between 4 and 9 weeks to refresh storefront messaging whereas online, these same brands are continuously optimizing content and campaigns on a day to day basis. Glass-Media is determined to effectively bridge the gap between online and physical commerce through a digital storefront and align the physical-digital content/news calendars, so brands can effectively leverage cross-channel marketing.

