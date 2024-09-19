Casio America Elevates Mathematics Education in 2024

From the Latest Graphing Calculator to Strategic Partnerships, Casio Reaffirms Its Commitment to Educational Excellence at NCTM, NCSM, and ASSM

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader in educational technology, is set to participate in several major mathematics education events throughout 2024, including the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Annual Meeting, the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM) event, and the Association of State Supervisors of Mathematics (ASSM) Annual Meeting. In addition to these events, Casio will continue to reinforce its strategic partnerships with key organizations such as Open Up Resources. These events and collaborations underscore Casio's ongoing commitment to supporting mathematics education through innovation and collaboration.

Casio at NCTM: Supporting Education Through Innovation

At NCTM 2024, taking place Sept. 25–28 in Chicago, Casio (booth No. 834) will present its comprehensive line of calculators designed for educational use, including scientific and graphing models. Among the highlights is the fx-CG100, a new addition to the ClassWiz family, designed to standardize keypad layouts across Casio calculators, making it easier for students to transition between models. While the new generation calculator was primarily developed for the French market as the GRAPH MATH+ Lycée, its introduction in the U.S. is planned for back-to-school 2025. Casio will also demonstrate the latest updates to ClassPad.net, including the integration of the fx-991CW scientific and fx-9750GIII graphing emulators.

NCSM and ASSM: Long-Standing Commitment to Mathematics Education

In addition to NCTM, Casio will be actively involved in the NCSM event, which takes place Sept. 23–25 in Chicago, and the ASSM Annual Meeting, Sept. 20–23 in Baltimore. Casio has a long history of participation in NCSM, Casio is also sponsoring key elements of the conference, including the conference bags and volunteer T-shirts.

At ASSM, Casio will sponsor a reception, providing a unique opportunity to engage directly with educational leaders and influencers. This sponsorship reflects Casio's ongoing dedication to advancing mathematics education through meaningful partnerships and conversations.

"Casio's ongoing participation in key educational events like NCTM, NCSM, and ASSM underscores our commitment to being at the forefront of educational technology," said Jim Gross, general manager of Casio's EdTech Division. "With the upcoming U.S. launch of the fx-CG100, we are excited to continue innovating and providing tools that meet the evolving needs of educators and students alike. Our strong relationships with the educational community allow us to support and enhance mathematics education on a national scale, reinforcing Casio's role as a leader in the industry."

Strengthening Partnerships: Casio and Open Up Resources

Casio is proud to continue its partnership with Open Up Resources, a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering equitable learning experiences for all PreK–12 students. This collaboration brings Casio's innovative technology into the Open Up Resources 6–8 Math curricula, with a current alignment to the Open Up High School Mathematics Algebra I module. This partnership underscores Casio's commitment to supporting teachers and students with tools that enhance learning and engagement.

"The partnership between Open Up Resources and Casio continues to be instrumental in advancing equitable access to high-quality mathematics education," said Dr. Kristopher J. Childs, Chief Academics, Equity, and Social Justice Officer at Open Up Resources. "By integrating Casio's innovative technology into Open Up 6­-8 Math, we are providing educators with the tools they need to engage students effectively and support their academic growth. This collaboration enhances the learning experience and aligns with our mission to ensure that all students, regardless of background, have the opportunity to succeed in the classroom."

