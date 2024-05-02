CASIO AMERICA RELAUNCHES CASIOEDUCATION.COM

Newly Designed Website Provides a Comprehensive Resource for STEM Educators

DOVER, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in education technology, today announced the relaunch of its dedicated educational website, CasioEducation.com. This initiative reflects Casio's enduring commitment to the transformative power of education and its mission to provide comprehensive resources for effective teaching and engaging learning experiences.

"Our redesigned Casio Education website marks a significant milestone in our journey to support educators," said Jim Gross, General Manager of Casio's EdTech Division. "We are thrilled to provide a platform that not only showcases our advanced calculators but also serves as a resource hub for enhancing educational outcomes."

The Casio Education website features:

Interactive Tools and Resources: Designed with input from educators, Casio's calculators and educational resources address the real-world complexities of teaching and learning mathematics.

Designed with input from educators, Casio's calculators and educational resources address the real-world complexities of teaching and learning mathematics. Professional Development Workshops: These workshops are crafted to empower teachers with innovative strategies and tools, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of their students.

Community Forums: A space for educators to connect, share experiences, and learn from each other, fostering a global community of educational professionals.

Environmental Stewardship: Committed to sustainability, Casio designs energy-efficient and durable products, minimizing their environmental footprint.

"By relaunching the Casio Education website, we aim to reiterate our dedication to making quality education accessible and effective. We believe that with the right tools, every classroom can be transformed into a dynamic learning environment that encourages curiosity and critical thinking," added Gross.

To explore the new features and resources available, visit www.CasioEducation.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com .

