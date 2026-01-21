G-SHOCK Collaborates with Hardies NYC on a Limited-Edition DW6900 Inspired by Skate Culture and Street Utility

A bold expression of toughness, authenticity, and modern skate heritage

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce a new limited-edition collaboration between G-SHOCK and Hardies NYC, the New York–based skate brand founded in 2015 by Tyshawn Jones, starting as a skate hardware and accessory brand rooted in New York City's streets and skate culture. The collaboration introduces the DW6900HH-5, a reimagined take on G-SHOCK's iconic DW6900 silhouette, infused with Hardies' unmistakable street and skate DNA.

G-SHOCK x Hardies NYC

The DW6900HH-5 channels this ethos through a matte dark chocolate brown case and band, contrasted with neon pink accents across the dial and display for bold visual impact. A vapor-deposition dial treatment adds depth and durability, while Hardies' branding appears throughout the design, including a custom monogram logomark on the dial, hot-stamped debossed branding on the band, and a special engraved case back featuring Hardies' signature iconography. The watch is finished with custom packaging designed exclusively for the collaboration, reinforcing its limited-edition status.

Built on the trusted DW6900 platform, the watch delivers G-SHOCK's legendary toughness and everyday functionality with comfortable wearability, making it equally suited for skate sessions, city wear, and daily life.

Rooted deeply in skateboarding culture and street fashion, Hardies Hardware is known for its raw aesthetic and strong ties to the global skate community. Founder Tyshawn Jones, one of the most influential skateboarders of his generation and a two-time Thrasher "Skater of the Year" award winner (2018 and 2022), brings his lived experience and creative vision to the collaboration. Tyshawn has built Hardies into a brand that resonates far beyond skate parks, earning collaborations with other cultural powerhouses liked Adidas. This shared commitment to toughness, individuality, and street-driven style makes Hardies NYC an ideal collaborator for G-SHOCK, uniting two brands that thrive at the intersection of culture and performance.

The G-SHOCK x Hardies NYC DW6900HH-5 includes the following key features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

LED Backlight (Super Illuminator)

Multi-Function Alarm

Stopwatch (1/100s)

Countdown Timer

Full Auto Calendar

12/24 Hour Time Format

Limited-Edition Collaboration Packaging

The G-SHOCK x Hardies NYC DW6900HH-5 ($150) will go on sale today, January 21st, at 5pm EST on gshock.com. The model will be available at the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and through select Zumiez, Dept Stores, and retailers nationwide from January 22nd. Quantities are limited. For more information about G-SHOCK, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Jersey City, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

Hardies NYC

Hardies NYC was founded in 2015 by Tyshawn Jones, starting as a skate hardware and accessory brand rooted in New York City's streets and skate culture. Over the past decade, it has evolved into one of the new pillars of emerging streetwear—blending authenticity, community, and style. Celebrating 10 years in operation, Hardies NYC remains committed to empowering and uplifting the same neighborhoods and culture that inspired its beginning.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.