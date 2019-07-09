Casio Awarded Tech & Learning's Best Of Show At ISTE 2019

DOVER, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is honored to announce that its Ultra Short Throw XJ-UT352WN and new Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree® Projectors have earned Tech & Learning's Best of Show Award at ISTE 2019. Casio's projectors were chosen for their innovative technology and affordability.

Tech & Learning's ISTE Best of Show award winners are selected by an anonymous panel of educator judges, who scoured the exhibit hall floor during the annual conference in Philadelphia. Products were rated on quality, effectiveness, ease of use, cost and creative use of technology. The judges then met to decide which products deserved to be named Best of Show.

"We are thrilled our projectors were named Best of Show award recipients from the Tech & Learning team for their innovative features and incredible performance," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "We are dedicated to delivering the best LampFree projection solutions that are both easy to use and energy efficient, and this award win is proof of just that."

Casio LampFree Superior XJ-S400UN and Ultra Show Throw XJ-UT352WN projectors are outfitted with the Company's mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source to project brilliant colors and detailed images of up to 300" with no lamps to replace and long lasting performance of up to 20,000 hours. LampFree projectors are easy to use, have a dust resistant design that eliminates frequent filter changes in dusty environments and use up to 50 percent less electricity than typical lamp projectors. Additional features include robust connectivity options as well as Casio's Educational Solutions package which facilitates easier use of projection in modern classrooms.

Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors is available now at select A/V dealers nationwide. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home .

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

