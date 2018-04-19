Casio Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month

"As a major manufacturer of digital pianos and keyboards, Casio encourages anyone who enjoys music to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "The artistic heritage of Jazz Music naturally brings people together, and what better way to do so then through celebration."

Casio's CT-X series of keyboards, including the CT-X700, feature the new AiX Sound Source*1 leveraging expertise that Casio accumulated in developing sound sources for its digital pianos. The AiX Sound Source allows the CT-X keyboards to faithfully reproduce the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more. Whether you play a classic jazz standard to get funky with a jam session, the CT-X series provides high-performance Digital Signal Processor (DSP) effects that combine various algorithms to realize the perfect effect for each instrument sound. Additionally, the CT-X700 includes an extensive library of 600 tones and 195 rhythms, allowing musicians to create their own incredible jazz masterpieces.

For beginner keyboard players, the CT-X700 comes equipped with Casio's Step-up Lesson System. This allows beginners to learn built-in songs at their own individual pace as the display shows proper music notation and correct hand positioning. The CT-X700 also includes a class-compliant USB-MIDI port that connects to most devices with no drivers or installation needed. A music rest which supports tablets and a built-in smartphone shelf will hold your devices as you use the keyboard along with your favorite music apps.

Casio's CT-X series of keyboards are available now at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. To celebrate and learn more about International Jazz Day, please visit jazzday.com

*1 Acoustic Intelligent multi-eXpression (AiX) Sound Source

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

