Casio Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Month

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated during the month of September, Teacher Appreciation Month is dedicated to all teachers who work distinctively in promoting education. This year is unlike any other, and it is in these times that we truly recognize the pivotal role educators play in children's lives. Casio America, Inc . acknowledges the efforts, contributions and challenges educators endure, but most importantly, celebrates their creativity during these unprecedented times. Reasons to honor them are endless, so let's take this opportunity to thank educators for their passion and dedication with a token of appreciation from Casio's portfolio of timepieces.

Whether in person or virtually, running class sessions smoothly while hitting every topic on the lesson plan is key. A teacher's workday does not end once the school day is over; they must grade papers, prepare lessons, attend tutoring sessions and let's not forget setting time aside for their personal matters. Long days and busy schedules require a watch that displays time accurately and keeps educators on track all day long!

For Her

The MSGS500G-1A boasts a simple yet elegant design and it's the perfect accessory to accentuate any look in class or after school. This analog timepiece features a sleek rose gold bezel, pyramid cut index, date display and a black polyurethane band that upholds the sophisticated look of the timepiece while offering an all-day comfortable fit on the wrist. This solar-powered model is as refined as it is tough and comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including 100-meter water resistance, shock resistance and low battery alarm.

The MSGS500G-1A retails for $220 and is available in other color combinations. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK Women collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Him

Casio's EDIFICE ECB10D-2A is ideal for teachers who are constantly on the go. This classic timepiece features an analog display, world time and auto Daylight Saving Time switching for quick and accurate timekeeping as well as a stopwatch and countdown timer making it an excellent tool for teachers and coaches. The ECB10D-2A allows users to see class start and end times at a glance via the Schedule Timer feature. This feature links with the user's phone calendar to notify them when their next event/task is approaching on the watch display. Additionally, an alarm can be configured to alert users of these events. The ECB10PB-1A can be paired to a smartphone with just a push of a button by downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth® technology.

The ECB10D-2A boasts a silver stainless-steel bezel and band, a blue watch face with silver accents, a date/day display and other features including 100 meter water resistance, a super illuminator for nighttime display, five alarms, and much more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.casio.com/ .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

