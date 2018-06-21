Casio Celebrates With Make Music New York

As one of the nation's largest annual music events, Make Music New York holds over 1,000 live concerts that create music and harmony throughout the city. This year, in conjunction with the event, Casio will spotlight its' PRIVIA PX-160 portable keyboard at select 2018 concerts, including "The Stevie Wonder Pop-Up Karaoke" in East Harlem and mobile "Mama Mia Sing Along Truck."

Casio's PRIVIA line of digital pianos offers portability without compromising quality. PRIVIA keyboards utilize Casio's Tri-Sensor Scaled Hammer Action II keyboard. The keyboard action recreates the weight, feel and resistance of a grand piano while simulated ebony and ivory-textured keys for an incredible feel. Three sensors capture the dynamics of a performance with unparalleled speed and accuracy without sacrificing the portability of the instrument. Whether at home, in the studio, or on stage, Casio's PRIVIA line of digital pianos offers quality and versatility.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

Make Music New York

Make Music New York celebrates the musician in all of us; connects New Yorkers to their communities and with each other; and energizes the shared social spaces that make NYC a cultural capital. Our mission is ambitious, inclusive, adventurous and fun, and we accomplish it by producing our annual flagship celebration each Summer Solstice on June 21st–the first day of summer and longest day of the year. On this special "music holiday," music makers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are empowered to take center stage and share their skills and passions through live performances in public plazas and parks, on sidewalks and in front of shops, and in partnership with cultural institutions and businesses across all five boroughs.

Since its debut in 2007, the music holiday has become the city's largest single-day music festival, averaging over 5,000 musicians of all ages and persuasions performing in 1,000+ concerts in over 400 unique locations, in what The New York Times has dubbed "Exhilarating... with prodigious displays and subtle experiences alike. It's like somebody's dream of community."

