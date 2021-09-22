Casio Celebrates World Teachers' Day

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated annually since 1994, World Teachers' Day is quickly approaching and Casio America Inc., joins this celebration and the opportunity to thank educators for their dedication. This October 5 show your appreciation to the teachers who went above and beyond to overcome the challenges of last year. Whether you are looking to surprise your all-time favorite teacher or a family member who continues to make a positive impact on students' lives, Casio's functional timepieces will scream "Best Teacher Ever" and be the ideal complement to that heartfelt "thank you" note.

For Sleek Looks

The EDIFICE ECB10P-1A (for him) and G-SHOCK MSGS100G-1A (for her) complete any look for teachers who are constantly on the go. Ideal to take from the classroom to any in-person or virtual event, these sleek timepieces bring together technology, a clean analog display and wearability.

The ECB10P-1A ($150) features full-time Smartphone Link technology and a schedule timer with event notifications. When paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can access the correct time in the user's current location and up to 300 cities worldwide. The sleek ECB10P-1A features four screws that adorn an octagonal bezel, with red accents and a black resin band that make for a stylish and powerful design. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, five alarms, a stopwatch and much more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

The MSGS100G-1A ($220) can also pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth® to the BABY-G Connected app for automatic time adjustment, time and place logs and access to the phone finder feature. This solar powered timepiece comes in a rose gold IP bezel and black urethane band to deliver an elegant, lightweight and functional timepiece any teacher will love. For more information on Casio's G-MS collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Ideal for teachers who enjoy the outdoors, Casio's PRO TREK PRTB70-5 makes the perfect companion for adventures big or small. This timepiece is packed with technology to help navigate any adventure including hiking, climbing, trekking and even fishing. Quad sensor technology detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude and temperature readings, plus an accelerometer can log daily steps counts. Users can connect via Bluetooth® to the PRO TREK Connected app to obtain useful information for the outdoors such as route log, calories burned and even access to 3,300 major coastal points around the globe. For fishermen, the Fish-In-Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day while the fishing timer's alarm automatically counts down to the next ideal catch period. The PRTB70-5 ($240) features a green bezel and urethane band. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

For Runners

For teachers that enjoy running or tracking their daily step counts, the GMDB800SC-1B (for her) and the GBA900-1A (for him) boast health and fitness functions to track and enhance workouts. Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App (GMDB800SC-1B) and G-SHOCK MOVE app (GBA900-1A) provide access to useful data including step count logs, calories burned and exercise intensity levels, plus daily/weekly/monthly activity achievement graphs and more. In addition, these models are shock resistant, 200-meter water resistant and feature a countdown timer and daily alarms. The GMDB800-4 ($99) comes in a black case and lime green band and dial accents, while the GBA900-1A ($130) arrives in a sleek, all-black case and band. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

