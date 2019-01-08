Casio Expands EDIFICE Line With Solar Powered Timepiece

"The EDIFICE EQS920DB is a testament to Casio's advancements in technology as well as its ability to remain chic and sophisticated," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We know consumers seek high-quality products that meet the challenges of their fast-paced lives and that is what we strive to bring to our EDIFICE line. The EQS920DB provides both function and fashion for consumers looking to impress and stay on time."

The new EQS920DB's solar chronograph has enhanced charging technology that can efficiently store energy for power. Its solar panel technology, strategically placed under the inset dials, charges the timepiece's battery providing a long-lasting charge. Casio's Solar Power technology consists of a solar panel system that converts light to electricity and eliminates the need for battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months. Additional features include a screw-lock case back, water resistance up to 100 meters, a stopwatch, date display and battery indicator.

Designed with a stainless-steel band and flat ion-plated bezel, the EQS920DB will be available in two styles: black watch face with blue accents (EQS920DB-1BV) or black watch face with red accents (EQS920DB-1AV). Both models are available for an MSRP of $170 at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, as well as ShopCasio. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

