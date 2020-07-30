Casio Expands Esteemed Digital Piano Lineup

"We are delighted to introduce our CDP-S compact digital pianos, which appeal to musicians of varying skill levels for their remarkable piano sounds and portability," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "With a super slim chassis and a jam-packed feature set, we have no doubt the CDP-S series sets the bar for the next generation of digital piano."

Weighing in at under 25 pounds each, the new CDP-S150 and CDP-S350 digital pianos offer a realistic piano sound and feel in modern and ultra-portable design that can be powered by 6xAA batteries. The slim chassis features a scaled, weighted hammer action keyboard with 88 full-size keys with simulated ebony and ivory textures. Both models are equipped with a stereo speaker system plus headphone output for quiet practice, and the included sustain pedal can be replaced by the SP-34 portable three-pedal unit for added piano authenticity. An optional wooden stand (CS-46P) and carrying case (SC-800) are also available.

Both models have a class-compliant USB port that works with any Mac/PC/Android/iOS device, with no drivers needed. Players can use the free Chordana Play for Piano iOS/Android App to easily customize their CDP-S, learn their favorite MIDI songs, play back audio files with pitch/tempo control, view PDF scores, and more. The music rest included with both CDP-S models is designed to hold tablets or smartphones.

The CDP-S150 includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects and temperament, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances.

The CDP-S350 features 700 sounds, 200 accompaniment rhythms, a pitch bend wheel, a six-track MIDI recorder with USB storage, and convenient Registration buttons for quickly saving and recalling sounds and settings. A bright backlit LCD display is front and center for easy navigation.

The CDP-S150 ($479.99 MSRP) and CDP-S350 ($549.99 MRSP) are available now at select piano dealers nationwide. For more information on the new models or the company's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

