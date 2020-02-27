Casio Expands PRO TREK Lineup With New Titanium Timepieces

Like their predecessors, the new PRT-B50T-7 and PRT-B50YT-1 are equipped with a quad sensor technology that can detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, temperature, and steps. Using Bluetooth ® and Casio's Smartphone Link functionality, the timepieces can connect to the PRO TREK Connected app providing additional useful information for the outdoors, such as Route log, Calories burned, Location indicator and more! Additional features include world time (38 cities + UTC), water resistance up to 100 meters, a full auto double LED backlight, 1/100 th second stopwatch, countdown timer, hand-retract function, full auto calendar, 5 daily alarms, and 2-year battery life.

Casio's PRO TREK PRT-B50T-7 (MSRP: $330), PRT-B50YT-1 (MSRP: $380) will be available this spring at select retailers nationwide. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

