Casio G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability Of MT-G Model In Rainbow Colorway

First gaining attention following its debut at Baselworld 2019 , the MTGB1000RB-2A comes equipped with a core guard structure, providing superior strength in a sleek, lightweight case. The watch also boasts an upscale scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with non-reflective coating, giving high readability even on the brightest of days.

The MTGB1000RB-2A features several of G-SHOCK's most-premium features, including Triple G Resist Technology and Two-Way Time Sync with Bluetooth connectivity, which pairs with the G-SHOCK Connected App for accurate timekeeping. The watch also comes with self-adjusting Multi-Band 6 atomic timekeeping for an accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe as well as tough solar technology for self-charging capabilities.

The watch also boasts G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance Super Illuminator

World time (39 TZ + 27 cities)

Dual Dial Display

Stopwatch and countdown timer

Daily alarm

Full auto calendar

The MTGB1000RB-2A is available now in limited quantities for $1,000 at select jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

